NCAA Softball Championship 2017 Bracket: Schedule, Matchups and More

The NCAA released the 64-team bracket for its 2017 softball championship Sunday, and the Florida Gators earned the No. 1 overall seed.

The tournament will culminate when eight teams advance to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, where one will earn the national title. There are now only 64 teams remaining with those championship dreams, 32 of which earned automatic qualification as conference tournament champions.

The other 32 were selected as at-large bids.

With that in mind, here is a look at the bracket, schedule, format and a championship pick for this year's tournament. The overall schedule and format information is courtesy of the NCAA's official website.

Bracket

Overall Schedule

Event Dates Regionals May 19-21 Super Regionals May 25-28 Women's College World Series June 1-7 NCAA.com

Regional Schedule

Regional Dates Matchup Matchup Gainesville Regional May 19-21 No. 1 seed Florida * (50-6) vs. Florida A&M (23-30) FIU (45-13) vs. Oklahoma State (35-23) Tuscaloosa Regional May 19-21 Minnesota (54-3) vs. Louisiana Tech (37-22) Albany (NY) (27-16) vs. No. 16 seed Alabama* (42-16) College Station Regional May 19-21 No. 9 seed Texas A&M* (42-10) vs. Texas Southern (25-19) Texas (31-24) vs. Texas St. (41-15) Knoxville Regional May 19-21 Ohio St. (35-16) vs. USC Upstate (44-11) Longwood (28-27) vs. No. 8 seed Tennessee* (44-10) Los Angeles Regional May 19-21 No. 5 seed UCLA* (42-13) vs. Lehigh (36-18) San Jose St. (36-17) vs. Cal St. Fullerton (33-21) Oxford Regional May 19-21 Arizona St. (30-20) vs. North Carolina (38-19) Southern Ill. (33-22) vs. No. 12 seed Ole Miss* (40-18) Baton Rouge Regional May 19-21 No. 13 seed LSU* (41-18) vs. Fairfield (26-26) McNeese (42-16) vs. Louisiana (45-6) Tallahassee Regional May 19-21 Georgia (33-21) vs. Jacksonville St. (40-10) Princeton (25-18) vs. No. 4 seed Florida St.* (51-6-1) Eugene Regional May 19-21 No. 3 seed Oregon* (47-6) vs. Ill.-Chicago (38-20) Wisconsin (33-15) vs. Missouri (29-26) Lexington Regional May 19-21 Illinois (37-18) vs. Marshall (41-10) DePaul (29-21) vs. No. 14 seed Kentucky* (36-17) Salt Lake City Regional May 18-20 No. 11 seed Utah* (33-14) vs. Fordham (45-15) Mississippi St. (36-20) vs. BYU (44-11) Seattle Regional May 19-21 Michigan (41-11-1) vs. Fresno St. (34-21) Montana (35-22) vs. No. 6 seed Washington* (43-11) Auburn Regional May 19-21 No. 7 seed Auburn* (46-10) vs. ETSU (29-24) Notre Dame (32-21) vs. California (30-22) Norman Regional May 19-21 Tulsa (39-15) vs. Arkansas (31-22) North Dakota St. (28-31) vs. No. 10 seed Oklahoma* (50-8) Waco Regional May 19-21 No. 15 seed Baylor* (43-12) vs. Kent St. (32-26) Oregon St. (28-25) vs. James Madison (50-6) Tucson Regional May 19-21 South Carolina (32-23) vs. Saint Francis (PA) (48-9) New Mexico St. (29-23) vs. No. 2 seed Arizona* (48-7) *host school

Format

While there are 64 teams in the tournament, the softball championships don't follow the familiar single-elimination format of the NCAA basketball tournament bracket.

Instead, there are 16 Regionals, each of which is hosted on a campus site and played as a four-team, double-elimination tournament. The 16 winners advance to the Super Regionals, which are held at eight different campus sites as best-of-three series between two teams.

The eight Super Regional victors advance to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series and play in a double-elimination bracket. The last two teams standing play in a best-of-three series for the national championship.

Predicted Champion: Florida Gators

Florida may be reeling from its SEC tournament loss to Ole Miss, but this is still a dominant program that was named the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the third straight year. Another national title this season would mean three in the span of four years.

SEC Network reacted to the Gators earning the No. 1 overall seed:

The Gators have the advantage of hosting their Regional (which they have swept four years running) and the Super Regional, should they advance that far. They will face the winner of the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Regional, which could mean an SEC showdown against Alabama.

That potential matchup is one reason to like the Gators. While they didn't play the Crimson Tide in the regular season, Florida finished first in the SEC at 20-3, while Alabama was a mere fifth at 12-11. Florida proved to be more dominant all season, and that matchup won't be an issue.

The fact Florida won the SEC with such a stellar record is a testament to its dominance since every team in the conference made the tournament:

Jordan McPherson of SEC Country illustrated Florida's potency when he noted it is first in the country in ERA (0.74) and fielding percentage (98.6). Offensively, the Gators are sixth in on-base percentage (.427) and 16th in runs per game (6.02).

There will likely be low-scoring games over the course of the tournament when Florida needs pitching and high-scoring affairs when it needs offensive fireworks, and it boasts the versatility to do either as it navigates the postseason schedule.

Kayli Kvistad (.388 batting average, seven home runs and a team-best 47 RBI), Amanda Lorenz (.373 batting average and a team-best nine home runs) and Nicole DeWitt (.333 and five home runs) spearhead the potent offense, but it is the pitching that will ultimately earn the Gators the title.

The combination of shutdown ace Kelly Barnhill (22-1, 0.33 ERA and 282 strikeouts) and nearly as lethal Delanie Gourley (18-4, 0.77 ERA and 198 strikeouts) are a daunting matchup for teams, especially in best-of-three situations in the Super Regionals and in the World Series. They are the two workhorses who finished with a combined 285.1 innings and 13 complete games each this season.

Head coach Tim Walton discussed Barnhill, per Mike Lopresti of NCAA.com: "No. 1, she's very competitive. Being very competitive, she has a high level work ethic that goes with it. Her windup is very deceptive. Her velocity is probably in the top one percent. She also probably has some of the best movement of anybody in the country."

Florida also has solid pitching depth with Aleshia Ocasio (1.17 ERA) and Katie Chronister (2.21 ERA) to get them through the lengthy stages of the tournament, where Walton can then hand the ball to Barnhill and Gourley in the critical moments in Oklahoma City.

The result will be a national championship.

*Florida stats are courtesy of the team's official website.