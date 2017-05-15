NBA Draft 2017: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Prospects' Pre-Lottery Landing Spots

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs face off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, but some NBA fans will undoubtedly be more interested in watching someone lift placards out of envelopes one by one.

The NBA draft lottery reveal will occur on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, and given the star power of this year's class, it should be one of the more fascinating lotteries in league history.

Here's a look at a new mock draft (note that the order will not be finalized until after the lottery) along with some analysis on two University of Kentucky players who almost certainly will be picked in the top 10.

2017 NBA Mock Draft Pick Team Player Position College or Pro Team 1 Boston Celtics Markelle Fultz PG Washington 2 Phoenix Suns Josh Jackson SF Kansas 3 Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball PG UCLA 4 Philadelphia 76ers De'Aaron Fox PG Kentucky 5 Orlando Magic Jayson Tatum SF Duke 6 Minnesota Timberwolves Jonathan Isaac SF/PF Florida State 7 New York Knicks Frank Ntilikina PG Strasbourg IG (France) 8 Sacramento Kings Malik Monk SG Kentucky 9 Dallas Mavericks Lauri Markkanen PF Arizona 10 Sacramento Kings Zach Collins C Gonzaga 11 Charlotte Hornets Justin Jackson SF North Carolina 12 Detroit Pistons Dennis Smith Jr. PG North Carolina State 13 Denver Nuggets Rodions Kurucs SF FC Barcelona B (Spain) 14 Miami Heat TJ Leaf PF UCLA 15 Portland Trail Blazers Terrance Ferguson SG Adelaide (Australia) 16 Chicago Bulls Justin Patton C Creighton 17 Milwaukee Bucks Harry Giles PF Duke 18 Indiana Pacers Donovan Mitchell SG Louisville 19 Atlanta Hawks Isaiah Hartenstein PF Zalgiris (Lithuania) 20 Portland Trail Blazers Luke Kennard SG Duke 21 Oklahoma City Thunder Jordan Bell PF Oregon 22 Brooklyn Nets Jawun Evans PG Oklahoma State 23 Toronto Raptors Semi Ojeleye PF SMU 24 Utah Jazz John Collins PF Wake Forest 25 Orlando Magic Ivan Rabb PF Cal 26 Portland Trail Blazers Jonathan Jeanne PF/C SLUC Nancy (France) 27 Brooklyn Nets OG Anunoby SF Indiana 28 Los Angeles Lakers Jarrett Allen C Texas 29 San Antonio Spurs Josh Hart G Villanova 30 Utah Jazz Derrick White G Colorado Writer Projections

De'Aaron Fox: Philadelphia 76ers

Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson and Lonzo Ball have been the consensus top-three picks in all NBA mock drafts for quite some time now, but former Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox could be entering his name into the top-three conversation.

Per Chad Ford of ESPN (h/t Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp), Fox may be moving ahead of Ball in particular: "There also seems to be a growing movement among teams to rank Kentucky's Fox ahead of Ball. No one helped himself more in March than Fox did. He has a chance to go as high as No. 2 or No. 3 in this draft."

Fox and Ball faced off twice last season, with UCLA winning a regular-season tilt at Kentucky and the Wildcats beating the Bruins in the Sweet 16. Over those two games, Fox averaged 29.5 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 turnovers, while Ball posted 12.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 turnovers.

Fox outplayed Ball, which is something NBA teams could keep in mind if they are picking between the two.

Even if Fox isn't picked in the top three, it's hard to see him slip past the top five given his rising momentum just one month before the draft on June 22.

The Philadelphia 76ers are a potential fit. They said they were committed to playing the first overall draft pick from 2016, Ben Simmons, at point guard next year, but if the 76ers have the No. 4 pick and Fox is sitting there, Philadelphia could absolutely make that selection.

Fox was asked about playing with Simmons and the 76ers. Here's what he had to say per Keith Pompey of Philly.com: "[The 76ers] asked me about it and Ben being able to bring the ball up the court and being the facilitator. I feel like I can really fit in with Ben. He's fast, and I feel like the position he plays, not many people can grab a rebound and push it with the speed and vision that he has."

The guess here is that a Fox-Simmons pairing would work. Fox is just too good to pass up.

Malik Monk: Sacramento Kings

While there's some debate on who the best point guards are in this year's NBA draft, there's no argument about the best shooting guard in this class.

Malik Monk averaged 19.8 points per game last season and arguably provided the best individual performance of the entire Division I men's college basketball year when he scored 47 points against eventual national champion North Carolina in a 103-100 win in December.

The 6'3" Monk should slot somewhere in the top 10. The question is where.

The Kings, who have two picks in the top 10, are a good fit. Sacramento finished 20th in the NBA in offensive efficiency, per ESPN.com, and could use a scoring boost everywhere.

The issue is that the Kings backcourt is crowded at the moment. Buddy Hield, Ben McLemore, Malachi Richardson, Garrett Temple and Arron Afflalo are all under contract for next season, per HoopsHype.

However, Monk is just too good to pass up at No. 8. Here are Mike Schmitz and Matt Kamalsky of DraftExpress with some analysis:

"A freakishly explosive leaper capable of finishing emphatically above the rim, registering a 42-inch vertical leap at Kentucky's preseason combine, the Bentonville, Arkansas native also possesses the strong first step and quickness to potentially grow into a dynamic shot creator off the dribble, even if that wasn't his identity at the college level."

Despite the backcourt logjam for next season, the Kings' books are almost clear in 2018-19. Per HoopsHype, Sacramento only has $16.7 million tied up in contracts during that season and nothing in 2019-20.

Therefore, they shouldn't avoid the best player available just because of a current position predicament or because they've drafted three shooting guards (McLemore, Richardson and current 76er Nik Stauskas) in the past four drafts. They just need players who can produce.

At this point, the Kings should take the best prospects available regardless of position.