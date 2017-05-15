NBA Draft 2017: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Prospects' Pre-Lottery Landing Spots

NBA Draft 2017: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Prospects' Pre-Lottery Landing SpotsMay 15, 2017
The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs face off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, but some NBA fans will undoubtedly be more interested in watching someone lift placards out of envelopes one by one.
The NBA draft lottery reveal will occur on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, and given the star power of this year's class, it should be one of the more fascinating lotteries in league history.
Here's a look at a new mock draft (note that the order will not be finalized until after the lottery) along with some analysis on two University of Kentucky players who almost certainly will be picked in the top 10.
|2017 NBA Mock Draft
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|College or Pro Team
|1
|Boston Celtics
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Washington
|2
|Phoenix Suns
|Josh Jackson
|SF
|Kansas
|3
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|UCLA
|4
|Philadelphia 76ers
|De'Aaron Fox
|PG
|Kentucky
|5
|Orlando Magic
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|Duke
|6
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Jonathan Isaac
|SF/PF
|Florida State
|7
|New York Knicks
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Strasbourg IG (France)
|8
|Sacramento Kings
|Malik Monk
|SG
|Kentucky
|9
|Dallas Mavericks
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Arizona
|10
|Sacramento Kings
|Zach Collins
|C
|Gonzaga
|11
|Charlotte Hornets
|Justin Jackson
|SF
|North Carolina
|12
|Detroit Pistons
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|PG
|North Carolina State
|13
|Denver Nuggets
|Rodions Kurucs
|SF
|FC Barcelona B (Spain)
|14
|Miami Heat
|TJ Leaf
|PF
|UCLA
|15
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Terrance Ferguson
|SG
|Adelaide (Australia)
|16
|Chicago Bulls
|Justin Patton
|C
|Creighton
|17
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Harry Giles
|PF
|Duke
|18
|Indiana Pacers
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Louisville
|19
|Atlanta Hawks
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|PF
|Zalgiris (Lithuania)
|20
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Duke
|21
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Jordan Bell
|PF
|Oregon
|22
|Brooklyn Nets
|Jawun Evans
|PG
|Oklahoma State
|23
|Toronto Raptors
|Semi Ojeleye
|PF
|SMU
|24
|Utah Jazz
|John Collins
|PF
|Wake Forest
|25
|Orlando Magic
|Ivan Rabb
|PF
|Cal
|26
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Jonathan Jeanne
|PF/C
|SLUC Nancy (France)
|27
|Brooklyn Nets
|OG Anunoby
|SF
|Indiana
|28
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Texas
|29
|San Antonio Spurs
|Josh Hart
|G
|Villanova
|30
|Utah Jazz
|Derrick White
|G
|Colorado
|Writer Projections
De'Aaron Fox: Philadelphia 76ers
Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson and Lonzo Ball have been the consensus top-three picks in all NBA mock drafts for quite some time now, but former Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox could be entering his name into the top-three conversation.
Per Chad Ford of ESPN (h/t Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp), Fox may be moving ahead of Ball in particular: "There also seems to be a growing movement among teams to rank Kentucky's Fox ahead of Ball. No one helped himself more in March than Fox did. He has a chance to go as high as No. 2 or No. 3 in this draft."
Fox and Ball faced off twice last season, with UCLA winning a regular-season tilt at Kentucky and the Wildcats beating the Bruins in the Sweet 16. Over those two games, Fox averaged 29.5 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 turnovers, while Ball posted 12.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 turnovers.
Fox outplayed Ball, which is something NBA teams could keep in mind if they are picking between the two.
Even if Fox isn't picked in the top three, it's hard to see him slip past the top five given his rising momentum just one month before the draft on June 22.
The Philadelphia 76ers are a potential fit. They said they were committed to playing the first overall draft pick from 2016, Ben Simmons, at point guard next year, but if the 76ers have the No. 4 pick and Fox is sitting there, Philadelphia could absolutely make that selection.
Fox was asked about playing with Simmons and the 76ers. Here's what he had to say per Keith Pompey of Philly.com: "[The 76ers] asked me about it and Ben being able to bring the ball up the court and being the facilitator. I feel like I can really fit in with Ben. He's fast, and I feel like the position he plays, not many people can grab a rebound and push it with the speed and vision that he has."
The guess here is that a Fox-Simmons pairing would work. Fox is just too good to pass up.
Malik Monk: Sacramento Kings
While there's some debate on who the best point guards are in this year's NBA draft, there's no argument about the best shooting guard in this class.
Malik Monk averaged 19.8 points per game last season and arguably provided the best individual performance of the entire Division I men's college basketball year when he scored 47 points against eventual national champion North Carolina in a 103-100 win in December.
The 6'3" Monk should slot somewhere in the top 10. The question is where.
The Kings, who have two picks in the top 10, are a good fit. Sacramento finished 20th in the NBA in offensive efficiency, per ESPN.com, and could use a scoring boost everywhere.
The issue is that the Kings backcourt is crowded at the moment. Buddy Hield, Ben McLemore, Malachi Richardson, Garrett Temple and Arron Afflalo are all under contract for next season, per HoopsHype.
However, Monk is just too good to pass up at No. 8. Here are Mike Schmitz and Matt Kamalsky of DraftExpress with some analysis:
"A freakishly explosive leaper capable of finishing emphatically above the rim, registering a 42-inch vertical leap at Kentucky's preseason combine, the Bentonville, Arkansas native also possesses the strong first step and quickness to potentially grow into a dynamic shot creator off the dribble, even if that wasn't his identity at the college level."
Despite the backcourt logjam for next season, the Kings' books are almost clear in 2018-19. Per HoopsHype, Sacramento only has $16.7 million tied up in contracts during that season and nothing in 2019-20.
Therefore, they shouldn't avoid the best player available just because of a current position predicament or because they've drafted three shooting guards (McLemore, Richardson and current 76er Nik Stauskas) in the past four drafts. They just need players who can produce.
At this point, the Kings should take the best prospects available regardless of position.