Isaiah Thomas Discusses Clock Error at End of Celtics vs. Wizards Game 6

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas is choosing not to dwell on a mistake by officials in the team's Game 6 defeat to the Washington Wizards that would've added a second to the clock near the end of the game.

In the Last Two Minute Report from the game (h/t ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg), the NBA said Boston should've had about 2.7 seconds on its final possession. Instead, the Celtics had 1.7 seconds to get off one last shot.

Thomas said he could've potentially gotten a better opportunity to win the game but said the mistake won't be front and center on his mind when the Celtics look to close out the series in Game 7, per Forsberg: "I could take another dribble. I could have got past [Markieff] Morris, probably. A little bit, got a little bit more separation. It is what it is. We can't worry about that. It just sucks that they came out with it and said we should have had another second."

Thomas' deep three-point attempt hit off the back iron as time expired in regulation:

There's no question a full second would've afforded the Celtics a far better chance at taking the lead. With 1.7 seconds, Thomas essentially had time to take the inbounds pass, set himself and take the shot. If the officials had gotten the timing right, Thomas could've taken an extra dribble, or Boston could've run a play closer to the basket.

But, as Thomas said, there's little sense in continuing to focus on the clock error before Game 7 Monday night. No matter the result, it'll have little importance in the grand scheme of things.

If Boston wins, then the final seconds of Game 6 will only be a footnote to this year's postseason. Should the Celtics lose, then the officiating mistake won't single-handedly explain how the Eastern Conference's top seed lost four of its final five playoff games—including a decisive Game 7 in its home arena.