Derek Jeter Jersey Retirement Ceremony: Best Pictures, Tweets and More

Derek Jeter Jersey Retirement Ceremony: Best Pictures, Tweets and MoreMay 14, 2017
The New York Yankees honored The Captain on Sunday.
New York retired the shortstop's No. 2 in between games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Houston Astros. Jeter played his entire 20-season career with the Yankees from 1995 to 2014, has the most hits in franchise history and won five World Series as someone who was known for his overwhelming ability to rise to the occasion on pressure-packed stages.
A career like that is worthy of celebration, and that is exactly what the Yankees did Sunday:
All we have to say as we get ready to retire Number 2 this evening is thank you, Captain. #RE2PECT https://t.co/tmhtxcDsYP5/14/2017, 10:09:46 PM
Jeter was introduced to the crowd and driven around in a cart as Frank Sinatra's My Way played over the loudspeaker as a subtle reminder of Jeter's journey to this moment. The ceremony caught the opponent's attention as well, per Coley Harvey of ESPN:
There are many interested parties inside the Houston Astros' dugout as Derek Jeter Day ceremony begins. #Yankees https://t.co/SWsiaBvgE65/14/2017, 10:42:31 PM
Jon Heyman of MLB Network noted how Jeter could very well have been in the Astros dugout at one point:
Interesting that Derek Jeter night comes against the astros, team that should have drafted him No. 1. Yanks got him 5 picks later.5/14/2017, 10:56:38 PM
After the evening's opening, Jeter was presented with a plaque and number for Monument Park, as well as a blazer and ring. Houston's Carlos Beltran, who played with Jeter in New York, presented him with the jacket.
Yes Network and Sports Illustrated shared the unveiling of the newest Monument Park decorations:
Derek Jeter does the honors. #JeterNight https://t.co/sIcewXjQB15/14/2017, 10:49:22 PM
The Yankees unveil Derek Jeter's Monument Park plaque https://t.co/fbOA6SDZy9 https://t.co/KPj5DoT52i5/14/2017, 11:16:15 PM
At least it didn't look like another famous bust:
https://t.co/647wf9ptCZ5/14/2017, 11:18:28 PM
Jeter then gave the crowd a speech and said he wouldn't trade places with any player in baseball history because he was granted the opportunity to play for the Yankees in front of the New York fans.
"Family is forever, and I'll be eternally grateful to be a part of the Yankees family," Jeter added, per Eric Fisher of SportsBusiness Journal.
He also thanked the city of New York on the Players' Tribune:
From: Derek Jeter To: New York Subject: Thank You --> https://t.co/8yGjNNi4Hy https://t.co/HXvoL6h9M15/14/2017, 10:28:20 PM
YES Network passed along the entire speech:
Derek Jeter delivers his speech to the Yankee Stadium crowd. #JeterNight https://t.co/cxY71AMCGb5/14/2017, 11:30:13 PM
In all, Jeter won the American League Rookie of the Year, five Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers and the five championships. He was a 14-time All-Star and the 2000 World Series MVP as the face of arguably the most famous American sports franchise during one of its most successful stretches.
Elias Sports Bureau summarized the winning pedigree, while CBS Sports reflected on his career:
Derek Jeter's personal W–L record was 511 games above .500, the highest mark by any position player in MLB history. now on @ESPN #Yankees5/14/2017, 10:35:00 PM
The Captain. https://t.co/8n7irkWIUy5/14/2017, 10:40:53 PM
While Jeter slashed .310/.377/.440 with 260 home runs and 1,311 RBI, it was never just about the stats when it came to The Captain.
It was the flashes of greatness that stood out, as MLB captured:
When all your highlights have a name. #JeterNight https://t.co/gEQ9N7aQU35/14/2017, 4:00:04 PM
From the improvised flip to the plate as a de-facto cutoff man to retire Jeremy Giambi in the 2001 playoffs and snuff out the Oakland Athletics' rally to a home run for hit No. 3,000 to his walk-off single to end it all, Jeter will forever be a Yankees legend.
Now it's offical.