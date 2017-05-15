Manchester City vs. West Brom: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info and Predictions

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City play their penultimate game of the Premier League season as they welcome West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

The Sky Blues are chasing third place in the table, and victory against the Baggies will see them rise above Liverpool in the standings.

West Brom are concluding an excellent campaign under manager Tony Pulis, as the former relegation candidates sit comfortably in mid-table.

Here is how you can watch the match:

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports 1 (UK only)/NBC (U.S. only)

Stream: Sky Go/NBC Sports Live

Team News and Preview

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

When all is said and done at the end of the season, critical assessment of City manager Pep Guardiola's first year in England will be filled with negatives.

The Sky Blues have leaked goals throughout the campaign, and Guardiola's lack of action in the transfer market to buy a world-class centre-back has hurt the team.

However, City are on course to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, and the emergence of Gabriel Jesus could guarantee that Guardiola has one of the burgeoning strikers in Europe who will bag plenty of goals next year.

West Brom have continued to thrive under Pulis, and the coach has the Midas touch when it comes to operating on a shoestring budget at the highest level.

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

The Baggies have not only avoided the relegation fight this year, but they have genuine aspirations for European football next term.

There is a huge gap in points between seventh and eighth in the Premier League, but West Brom remain the best performing side below the elite clubs.

Despite their endeavours, West Brom are unlikely to threaten City at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday as City attempt to leapfrog Liverpool once again.

Jesus was given the No. 9 role as the hosts sneaked past Leicester City at the weekend, and he is likely to continue his starting berth after converting a penalty against the Foxes.

Squawka Football recently highlighted the youngster's magnificent economy:

West Brom have still only won 12 matches in the league this season, but they have developed into a side that often rejects defeat.

Their lack of regular firepower has seen the Baggies score just 41 goals in the Premier League this term—just five goals more than relegated Hull City.

Guardiola will not be rotating his options for this game, and he will know the lack of silverware achieved in his first campaign will dictate that third place is essential.

City can come again after the summer, but Guardiola must make a myriad of changes if he is to make City genuine title contenders in the near future.

Prediction: City win 3-0