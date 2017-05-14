Stephen Curry, Warriors Rally from 25 Down to Beat Spurs; Kawhi Leonard Injured

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

One injury changed Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals and potentially the series.

The Golden State Warriors were down 23 points in the second half before San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard reinjured his ankle. The result was an immediate turnaround and a 113-111 win for the Warriors.

Chris B. Haynes of ESPN provided a note on the comeback:

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant helped fuel the run with 46 of their 74 combined points in the second half.

Sunday's victory not only gives the squad a 1-0 series lead, but it also marks nine straight wins to start the postseason for Golden State.

However, Leonard's injury remains the big story. After missing the clinching game against the Houston Rockets with an ankle injury, he was outstanding at the start of this one with 26 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes of action. Unfortunately, he was forced to leave in the third quarter with what the team announced as a sprain.

Chris Herring of FiveThirtyEight described the team's problems without Leonard and Tony Parker, who is out the rest of the postseason:

This issue will linger throughout the series if the All-Star is unable to return.

Meanwhile, the Warriors relied on their two best scorers with Curry scoring 40 points on 14-of-26 shooting while Kevin Durant added 34 points and four blocks.

Curry was responsible for two of the biggest shots of the game, tying things up with under two minutes left and then building the lead to three with nine seconds:

Although Zaza Pachulia (11 points) was the only other Warriors player in double figures, the team did enough to steal a Game 1 win after a miserable start.

The Spurs had shocked the home crowd early, jumping out to a 30-16 lead after the first quarter behind 11 points from LaMarcus Aldridge:

ESPN Stats & Info noted the difference from the past series:

San Antonio increased its lead to 25, and while the Warriors fought back a bit, it was still a 20-point margin at halftime.

Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News summed up the issues:

Shooting just 35.1 percent from the field also hurt the Warriors in the first half.

The Spurs remained in full control at the start of the third until Leonard was forced from the game following two separate incidents of rolling his ankle. It was 78-55 when he exited, but an 18-0 run immediately followed as the Warriors got back into the game.

Curry's shooting played a big role in the comeback:

Golden State grabbed the lead with about four minutes left and then hit key shots down the stretch to stay in front.

Although San Antonio had a chance to tie the game down three on the final possession, the team was unable to pull even.

The Spurs will now have to figure out how to recover by Game 2, set for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

While this should be a competitive series that goes the distance, falling behind 2-0 could be dangerous against such a formidable opponent.