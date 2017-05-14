Gregg Popovich Says Donald Trump's Presidency Has Cast 'A Cloud' over America

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has never been shy about giving his honest opinion, and President Donald Trump has become the latest target.

"I feel like there is a cloud, a pall over the whole country in a paranoid, surreal sort of way that's got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election," Popovich said Sunday, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. "It's got to do with the way one individual conducts himself."

The 68-year-old never mentioned Trump by name, but it was clear he was talking about the president.

"For this individual, he's in a game show," he added, per Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports. "And everything that happens begins and ends with him—not our people or our country. Every time he talks about those things, that's just a ruse. That's just disingenuous, cynical and fake."

Popovich has long been a critic of Trump, most notably after the election in November and in an interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated a week later. His views didn't change after the inauguration in January.

Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has also been a loud opponent of the current president.

The Spurs are set to face the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.