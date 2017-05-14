Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Allegedly Robbed by Women of $3M Fight Check in Las Vegas

John Locher/Associated Press

A group of women allegedly robbed Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. of his $3 million fight purse from his May 6 defeat to Saul Alvarez in Las Vegas.

According to ESPN Deportes' Salvador Rodríguez (via the Daily Mail), Chavez's wife, Frida, said the women also stole Chavez's phone and a $40,000 watch from his MGM Grand suite.

Rodriguez reported that the MGM Grand later found the fight purse check.

Frida told Rodriguez she and her husband met a man who said he was from London and a group of women at a bar in the MGM Grand. Frida claimed they are the same people who robbed the former middleweight champion.

Explicit video surfaced on social media from May 8 apparently showing Chavez partying in his hotel suite. In the video, Chavez is surrounded by women.

Frida said she wasn't in the room at the time of the party and became aware of the alleged theft when she returned the following morning.