    Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 400th Real Madrid Goal vs. Sevilla

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 02: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real is seen during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Real Madrid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 2, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
    Lars Baron/Getty Images

    Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has added yet another accolade to his impressive collection, scoring his 400th goal for Los Blancos during Sunday's La Liga match against Sevilla.

    BT Sport Football confirmed the news:

    The goal came midway through the second half and gave the hosts a 2-0 lead.

    Ronaldo is already the team's all-time top scorer by a huge margin, sitting more than 70 goals ahead of Raul, who is currently second.

    It's a remarkable achievement considering the Portugal international only moved to the Spanish capital in 2009, after a lengthy stint with Manchester United. 

    At the age of 32, Ronaldo is still scoring at an impressive pace, and while 500 goals seems impossible at this point, he'll undoubtedly add a significant number of strikes to his tally.