Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 400th Real Madrid Goal vs. Sevilla

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has added yet another accolade to his impressive collection, scoring his 400th goal for Los Blancos during Sunday's La Liga match against Sevilla.

BT Sport Football confirmed the news:

The goal came midway through the second half and gave the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Ronaldo is already the team's all-time top scorer by a huge margin, sitting more than 70 goals ahead of Raul, who is currently second.

It's a remarkable achievement considering the Portugal international only moved to the Spanish capital in 2009, after a lengthy stint with Manchester United.

At the age of 32, Ronaldo is still scoring at an impressive pace, and while 500 goals seems impossible at this point, he'll undoubtedly add a significant number of strikes to his tally.