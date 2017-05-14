IPL 2017: Top 10 Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers After Bangalore vs. Delhi

PUNIT PARANJPE/Getty Images

The group stage of the 2017 Indian Premier League came to an end on Sunday, with David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, both of Sunrisers Hyderabad, leading all players in runs scored and wickets taken, respectively.

Hyderabad didn't feature on Sunday, but Rising Pune Supergiant did, locking up second place with an easy win over Kings XI Punjab. In the final group-stage match, Royal Challengers Bangalore defended a total of 161 against Delhi Daredevils.

Here's a look at the best statistical performers of the group stages:

Top Run-Scorers Pos Player Team PL Runs AVG SR 1 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 604 60.40 144.84 2 Shikhar Dhawan Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 468 39.00 128.93 3 Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders 14 454 41.27 127.89 4 Suresh Raina Gujarat Lions 14 442 40.18 143.97 5 Hashim Amla Kings XI Punjab 10 420 60.00 145.83 6 Steven Smith Rising Pune Supergiant 13 420 42.00 125.37 7 Manish Pandey Kolkata Knight Riders 13 396 49.50 128.57 8 Rahul Tripathi Rising Pune Supergiant 12 388 32.33 150.97 9 Sanju Samson Delhi Daredevils 13 386 29.69 142.44 10 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 11 386 35.09 167.83 Cricbuzz.com

Top Wicket-Takers Pos Player Team PL Balls Runs Wickets 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 308 358 25 2 Jaydev Unadkat Rising Pune Supergiant 10 227 279 21 3 Imran Tahir Rising Pune Supergiant 12 282 369 18 4 Mitchell McClenaghan Mumbai Indians 13 300 461 18 5 Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 312 347 17 6 Sandeep Sharma Kings XI Punjab 13 288 398 17 7 Chris Woakes Kolkata Knight Riders 13 264 386 17 8 Siddarth Kaul Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 208 286 16 9 Axar Patel Kings XI Punjab 14 288 362 15 10 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 13 290 375 15 Cricbuzz.com

Pune needed a win to pass Hyderabad in the standings and avoid the eliminator, and the hosts put together a dominant outing on Sunday, taking care of Punjab.

The bowlers stole the headlines, limiting Kings XI to just 73 all out. Shardul Thakur took three wickets, while Jaydev Unadkat added two to move into second place in the wicket-takers' standings.

Broken Cricket has been impressed with the latter's performances in this year's IPL:

As great as Unadkat has been in 2017, he sits well behind Kumar in the race for the purple cap. Last year's top wicket-taker continued his bowling brilliance this season, with 25 in just over 51 overs.

Ajinkya Rahane (unbeaten 34) and Steven Smith (unbeaten 15) easily took care of the chase against Punjab, as Pune lost just a single wicket.

Supergiant will travel to Mumbai in the play-offs to take on Indians, while Sunrisers face Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator. The latter match will take place in Bengaluru.

Sunday's other match was between two teams already eliminated from play-off contention. Powered by Virat Kohli's 58 from 45 and Chris Gayle's 48 from 68, Bangalore comfortably put up a total Delhi never came close to.