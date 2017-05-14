IPL 2017: Top 10 Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers After Bangalore vs. Delhi

IPL 2017: Top 10 Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers After Bangalore vs. DelhiMay 14, 2017
The group stage of the 2017 Indian Premier League came to an end on Sunday, with David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, both of Sunrisers Hyderabad, leading all players in runs scored and wickets taken, respectively.
Hyderabad didn't feature on Sunday, but Rising Pune Supergiant did, locking up second place with an easy win over Kings XI Punjab. In the final group-stage match, Royal Challengers Bangalore defended a total of 161 against Delhi Daredevils.
Here's a look at the best statistical performers of the group stages:
|Top Run-Scorers
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|PL
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|1
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|604
|60.40
|144.84
|2
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|468
|39.00
|128.93
|3
|Gautam Gambhir
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|454
|41.27
|127.89
|4
|Suresh Raina
|Gujarat Lions
|14
|442
|40.18
|143.97
|5
|Hashim Amla
|Kings XI Punjab
|10
|420
|60.00
|145.83
|6
|Steven Smith
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|13
|420
|42.00
|125.37
|7
|Manish Pandey
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|396
|49.50
|128.57
|8
|Rahul Tripathi
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|12
|388
|32.33
|150.97
|9
|Sanju Samson
|Delhi Daredevils
|13
|386
|29.69
|142.44
|10
|Robin Uthappa
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|386
|35.09
|167.83
|Cricbuzz.com
|Top Wicket-Takers
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|PL
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|308
|358
|25
|2
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|10
|227
|279
|21
|3
|Imran Tahir
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|12
|282
|369
|18
|4
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|300
|461
|18
|5
|Rashid Khan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|312
|347
|17
|6
|Sandeep Sharma
|Kings XI Punjab
|13
|288
|398
|17
|7
|Chris Woakes
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|264
|386
|17
|8
|Siddarth Kaul
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|208
|286
|16
|9
|Axar Patel
|Kings XI Punjab
|14
|288
|362
|15
|10
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|290
|375
|15
|Cricbuzz.com
Pune needed a win to pass Hyderabad in the standings and avoid the eliminator, and the hosts put together a dominant outing on Sunday, taking care of Punjab.
The bowlers stole the headlines, limiting Kings XI to just 73 all out. Shardul Thakur took three wickets, while Jaydev Unadkat added two to move into second place in the wicket-takers' standings.
Broken Cricket has been impressed with the latter's performances in this year's IPL:
Broken Cricket @BrokenCricket
Jaydev Unadkat in this IPL: Taking wickets.. Taking five fer.. Takes Hat trick.. Takes Catches.. Makes Run out..5/14/2017, 11:06:52 AM
As great as Unadkat has been in 2017, he sits well behind Kumar in the race for the purple cap. Last year's top wicket-taker continued his bowling brilliance this season, with 25 in just over 51 overs.
Ajinkya Rahane (unbeaten 34) and Steven Smith (unbeaten 15) easily took care of the chase against Punjab, as Pune lost just a single wicket.
Supergiant will travel to Mumbai in the play-offs to take on Indians, while Sunrisers face Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator. The latter match will take place in Bengaluru.
Sunday's other match was between two teams already eliminated from play-off contention. Powered by Virat Kohli's 58 from 45 and Chris Gayle's 48 from 68, Bangalore comfortably put up a total Delhi never came close to.