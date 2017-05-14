    IPL 2017: Top 10 Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers After Bangalore vs. Delhi

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2017

    Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (R) plays a shot during the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at The Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on April 28, 2016.���� / AFP / PUNIT PARANJPE / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT (Photo credit should read PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP/Getty Images)
    PUNIT PARANJPE/Getty Images

    The group stage of the 2017 Indian Premier League came to an end on Sunday, with David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, both of Sunrisers Hyderabad, leading all players in runs scored and wickets taken, respectively.

    Hyderabad didn't feature on Sunday, but Rising Pune Supergiant did, locking up second place with an easy win over Kings XI Punjab. In the final group-stage match, Royal Challengers Bangalore defended a total of 161 against Delhi Daredevils.

    Here's a look at the best statistical performers of the group stages:

    Top Run-Scorers
    PosPlayerTeamPLRunsAVGSR
    1David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad1360460.40144.84
    2Shikhar DhawanSunrisers Hyderabad1346839.00128.93
    3Gautam GambhirKolkata Knight Riders1445441.27127.89
    4Suresh RainaGujarat Lions1444240.18143.97
    5Hashim AmlaKings XI Punjab1042060.00145.83
    6Steven SmithRising Pune Supergiant1342042.00125.37
    7Manish PandeyKolkata Knight Riders1339649.50128.57
    8Rahul TripathiRising Pune Supergiant1238832.33150.97
    9Sanju SamsonDelhi Daredevils1338629.69142.44
    10Robin UthappaKolkata Knight Riders1138635.09167.83
    Cricbuzz.com
    Top Wicket-Takers
    PosPlayerTeamPLBallsRunsWickets
    1Bhuvneshwar KumarSunrisers Hyderabad1330835825
    2Jaydev UnadkatRising Pune Supergiant1022727921
    3Imran TahirRising Pune Supergiant1228236918
    4Mitchell McClenaghanMumbai Indians1330046118
    5Rashid KhanSunrisers Hyderabad1331234717
    6Sandeep SharmaKings XI Punjab1328839817
    7Chris WoakesKolkata Knight Riders1326438617
    8Siddarth KaulSunrisers Hyderabad920828616
    9Axar PatelKings XI Punjab1428836215
    10Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians1329037515
    Cricbuzz.com

    Pune needed a win to pass Hyderabad in the standings and avoid the eliminator, and the hosts put together a dominant outing on Sunday, taking care of Punjab.

    The bowlers stole the headlines, limiting Kings XI to just 73 all out. Shardul Thakur took three wickets, while Jaydev Unadkat added two to move into second place in the wicket-takers' standings.

    Broken Cricket has been impressed with the latter's performances in this year's IPL:

    As great as Unadkat has been in 2017, he sits well behind Kumar in the race for the purple cap. Last year's top wicket-taker continued his bowling brilliance this season, with 25 in just over 51 overs.

    Ajinkya Rahane (unbeaten 34) and Steven Smith (unbeaten 15) easily took care of the chase against Punjab, as Pune lost just a single wicket.

    Supergiant will travel to Mumbai in the play-offs to take on Indians, while Sunrisers face Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator. The latter match will take place in Bengaluru.

    Sunday's other match was between two teams already eliminated from play-off contention. Powered by Virat Kohli's 58 from 45 and Chris Gayle's 48 from 68, Bangalore comfortably put up a total Delhi never came close to.