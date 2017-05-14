NCAA Lacrosse Tournament 2017: Quarterfinal Bracket, Schedule, Round 1 Results

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

The first round of the 2017 Division I men's lacrosse tournament continued Sunday, with two more teams set to earn a berth in the quarterfinals.

Saturday's action featured a pair of upsets, with the Towson Tigers defeating the seventh-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions and the Duke Blue Devils eliminating the No. 6 Johns Hopkins Blue Jays.

Last year's national runners-up, the Maryland Terrapins, were among those opening their tournament account Sunday.

Sunday Results Matchup Result/Time (ET) Marquette vs. No. 4 Notre Dame Notre Dame, 15-9 Bryant vs. No. 1 Maryland 2:30 p.m. Loyola (Md.) vs. No. 3 Ohio State 5 p.m. Yale vs. No. 2 Syracuse 7:30 p.m. Source: NCAA.com

Quarterfinals Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, May 20 Ohio State/Loyola (Md.) vs. Duke TBA ESPNU Saturday, May 20 Denver vs. Notre Dame TBA ESPNU Sunday, May 21 Maryland/Bryant vs. Albany TBA ESPN2 Sunday, May 21 Syracuse/Yale vs. Towson TBA ESPN2 Source: NCAA.com

Full tournament bracket is available on NCAA.com.

Sunday Recap

Notre Dame 15, Marquette 9

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish encountered few problems en route to a 15-9 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles Sunday at home.

Inside the first three minutes of the game, Brendan Gleason and Brendan Collins gave the Fighting Irish a 2-0 lead. With two more goals, Notre Dame's advantage swelled to 4-1 early in the second quarter.

Then, Marquette responded with three unanswered goals from Andy DeMichiei, Joseph Dunn and Ryan McNamara to tie the game with six minutes, 52 seconds left in the half.

But Gleason restored the Fighting Irish's lead at the 5:22 mark, and Notre Dame added two more before halftime. NCAA Lacrosse shared a replay of Mikey Wynne's tally with 10 seconds left in the first half to make it a 7-4 game:

In the second half, Marquette never trimmed the deficit to fewer than three goals.

It was an uncharacteristically poor defensive performance from the Golden Eagles, who had allowed an average of 8.93 goals a game (tied for 15th in the country).

Notre Dame, which dropped its previous two games entering the NCAA tournament, will hope to repeat its offensive outburst in the quarterfinals against the Denver Pioneers.