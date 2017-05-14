    NCAA Lacrosse Tournament 2017: Quarterfinal Bracket, Schedule, Round 1 Results

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2017

    SYRACUSE, NY - APRIL 02: Ryder Garnsey (R) of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates his goal with teammates Trevor Brosco #34 and Sergio Perkovic #16 against the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter at the Carrier Dome on April 2, 2016 in Syracuse, New York. Notre Dame defeated Syracuse 17-7. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
    Rich Barnes/Getty Images

    The first round of the 2017 Division I men's lacrosse tournament continued Sunday, with two more teams set to earn a berth in the quarterfinals.

    Saturday's action featured a pair of upsets, with the Towson Tigers defeating the seventh-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions and the Duke Blue Devils eliminating the No. 6 Johns Hopkins Blue Jays.

    Last year's national runners-up, the Maryland Terrapins, were among those opening their tournament account Sunday.

    Sunday Results
    MatchupResult/Time (ET)
    Marquette vs. No. 4 Notre DameNotre Dame, 15-9
    Bryant vs. No. 1 Maryland2:30 p.m.
    Loyola (Md.) vs. No. 3 Ohio State5 p.m.
    Yale vs. No. 2 Syracuse7:30 p.m.
    Source: NCAA.com
    Quarterfinals Schedule
    DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
    Saturday, May 20Ohio State/Loyola (Md.) vs. DukeTBAESPNU
    Saturday, May 20Denver vs. Notre DameTBAESPNU
    Sunday, May 21Maryland/Bryant vs. AlbanyTBAESPN2
    Sunday, May 21Syracuse/Yale vs. TowsonTBAESPN2
    Source: NCAA.com

    Full tournament bracket is available on NCAA.com.

    Sunday Recap

    Notre Dame 15, Marquette 9

    The Notre Dame Fighting Irish encountered few problems en route to a 15-9 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles Sunday at home.

    Inside the first three minutes of the game, Brendan Gleason and Brendan Collins gave the Fighting Irish a 2-0 lead. With two more goals, Notre Dame's advantage swelled to 4-1 early in the second quarter. 

    Then, Marquette responded with three unanswered goals from Andy DeMichiei, Joseph Dunn and Ryan McNamara to tie the game with six minutes, 52 seconds left in the half.

    But Gleason restored the Fighting Irish's lead at the 5:22 mark, and Notre Dame added two more before halftime. NCAA Lacrosse shared a replay of Mikey Wynne's tally with 10 seconds left in the first half to make it a 7-4 game:

    In the second half, Marquette never trimmed the deficit to fewer than three goals.

    It was an uncharacteristically poor defensive performance from the Golden Eagles, who had allowed an average of 8.93 goals a game (tied for 15th in the country).

    Notre Dame, which dropped its previous two games entering the NCAA tournament, will hope to repeat its offensive outburst in the quarterfinals against the Denver Pioneers.