Wayne Rooney Rumoured to Have Lost £500,000 During Gambling Spree

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney reportedly lost £500,000 during a two-hour gambling session at the 235 Casino in Manchester.

That's according to the Daily Mirror's Keith Perry, who reports the veteran striker hit the casino to play roulette and blackjack after the match against FC Rostov in the UEFA Europa League in March.

The report quoted a witness, who said:

"Wayne was being extremely reckless, laying down chips which amounted to massive bets.

"He was drinking bottles of beer. But he wasn't drunk. He was more interested in the gambling than drinking.

"He was gambling a lot on red when he was playing roulette—which seemed appropriate—and was putting long-shot bets on solo numbers. He kept losing but that just prompted him to bet more."

The Guardian's Barry Glendenning focused on another detail of the report:

According to Perry, Rooney has previously said he and his wife Coleen have clashed over his gambling in the past.

He reportedly returned to the casino last week, limiting his losses to £200 this time around.