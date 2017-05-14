La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 37 Results and Updated Standings

CESAR MANSO/Getty Images

Barcelona kept their perch atop La Liga's standings after beating Las Palmas 4-1 away on Sunday, while Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Sevilla was enough to keep Los Blancos level on points with the Blaugrana after Week 37.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Los Merengues to complement goals from centre-back Nacho and Toni Kroos, while a Neymar hat-trick pushed Barca to a 4-1 away win in their trip to Gran Canaria.

Manager Luis Enrique's side retain leadership status by virtue of their superior head-to-head record for the time being, although Real can move three points ahead when they play their game in hand at Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

Elsewhere on Sunday, third-placed Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw in their visit to Real Betis, with Athletic Bilbao drawing at home to Leganes by the same scoreline.

Real Sociedad scored late to share the spoils with Malaga in Basque country, while Villarreal ran to a scoreless draw at home to Deportivo La Coruna, and Sporting Gijon beat Eibar 1-0 to seal just their second away win of the campaign.

Read on for a roundup of La Liga's Week 37 results in full, as well as a breakdown of the updated standings from Spain's top flight and a recap of Sunday's entertainment.

2016-17 La Liga: Sunday's Week 37 Results Home Score Away Alaves 3-1 Celta Vigo Las Palmas 1-4 Barcelona Real Madrid 4-1 Sevilla Villarreal 0-0 Deportivo La Coruna Eibar 0-1 Sporting Gijon Real Betis 1-1 Atletico Madrid Real Sociedad 2-2 Malaga Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Leganes Sky Sports

2016-17 La Liga Standings Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Barcelona 37 27 6 4 112 35 +77 87 2 Real Madrid 36 27 6 3 100 40 +60 87 3 Atletico Madrid 37 22 9 6 67 26 +41 75 4 Sevilla 37 20 9 8 64 49 +15 69 5 Villarreal 37 18 10 9 53 32 +21 64 6 Athletic Club 37 19 6 12 52 40 +12 63 7 Real Sociedad 37 19 6 12 57 51 +6 63 8 Eibar 37 15 9 13 54 47 +7 54 9 Alaves 37 14 12 11 40 42 -2 54 10 Espanyol 37 14 11 12 47 49 -2 53 11 Malaga 37 12 10 15 49 53 -4 46 12 Valencia 37 13 7 17 55 62 -7 46 13 Celta Vigo 36 13 5 18 50 63 -13 44 14 Las Palmas 37 10 9 18 53 71 -18 39 15 Real Betis 37 10 8 19 39 62 -23 38 16 Leganes 37 8 10 19 35 54 -19 34 17 Deportivo La Coruna 37 7 12 18 40 61 -21 33 18 Sporting Gijon 37 7 9 21 40 70 -30 30 19 Osasuna 37 4 10 23 40 89 -49 22 20 Granada 37 4 8 25 29 80 -51 20 Sky Sports

Real and Barcelona were each runaway victors in their Week 37 fixtures, and Ronaldo's brace against Sevilla saw the Portugal captain return to the domestic scoresheet after being rested for his side's last two La Liga outings.

Controversy was afoot, however, when Nacho took the initiative with a quickly taken free-kick in the 10th minute, although Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney noted Sevilla's lack of preparedness wasn't an excuse not to allow the strike:

Stevan Jovetic reduced the deficit to just one goal after netting in the 49th minute, but Real doubled their tally to ease further ahead and ensure they keep pace with Barcelona with one week of the campaign remaining.

Kroos rounded off the scoring six minutes from time, but not before Ronaldo etched his name further into Los Blancos' history books with the second of his two goals at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, per Sky Sports La Liga:

Barca were similarly imperious in their thumping of a lacklustre Las Palmas side, who have now matched their season-worst record of five matches without a win.

Neymar and Suarez scored within two minutes of one another before Pedro Bigas cut the score back to 2-1 with 30 minutes remaining. However, Barca's Brazilian maestro added another two to his tally to mark a La Liga first, per Sky Sports Statto:

Following their UEFA Champions League exit at Real's hands last week, Atletico suffered a league hangover and were forced to share the spoils with hosts Betis in Seville.

Dani Ceballos fired Los Verdiblancos into a slim lead not long after half-time, and although Stefan Savic stabbed home from close range to level just nine minutes later, Atleti couldn't build on his equaliser.

They weren't the only European contender to drop points in Week 37, however, as Villarreal and Depor failed to find a victor following a stalemate at El Madrigal, and Sociedad drew 2-2 at home to Malaga.

La Real would have lost out on their share of the spoils were it not for Jon Bautista's leveller in the 85th minute, with Malaga duo Luis Hernandez and Recio having responded to Xabi Prieto's penalty opener to hand the guests a short-lived 2-1 lead.

Meanwhile, Sporting Gijon's relegation from Spain's top flight was confirmed despite their 1-0 victory at Eibar, and La Liga writer Alexandra Jonson provided a look at the current European challengers:

Leganes also edged away from the bottom three with a 1-1 draw at San Mames, where Alexander Szymanowski popped up in the 61st minute to cancel out Aritz Aduriz's early opener.

In the early kick-off, Manu Garcia, Zouhair Feddal and Deyverson scored to secure a 3-1 win for mid-table Alaves in their meeting at home to Celta Vigo, who remain 13th and have lost their last five league games on the bounce.