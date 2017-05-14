    La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 37 Results and Updated Standings

    Barcelona kept their perch atop La Liga's standings after beating Las Palmas 4-1 away on Sunday, while Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Sevilla was enough to keep Los Blancos level on points with the Blaugrana after Week 37.

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Los Merengues to complement goals from centre-back Nacho and Toni Kroos, while a Neymar hat-trick pushed Barca to a 4-1 away win in their trip to Gran Canaria.

    Manager Luis Enrique's side retain leadership status by virtue of their superior head-to-head record for the time being, although Real can move three points ahead when they play their game in hand at Celta Vigo on Wednesday. 

    Elsewhere on Sunday, third-placed Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw in their visit to Real Betis, with Athletic Bilbao drawing at home to Leganes by the same scoreline.

    Real Sociedad scored late to share the spoils with Malaga in Basque country, while Villarreal ran to a scoreless draw at home to Deportivo La Coruna, and Sporting Gijon beat Eibar 1-0 to seal just their second away win of the campaign.

    Read on for a roundup of La Liga's Week 37 results in full, as well as a breakdown of the updated standings from Spain's top flight and a recap of Sunday's entertainment.

    2016-17 La Liga: Sunday's Week 37 Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Alaves3-1Celta Vigo
    Las Palmas1-4Barcelona
    Real Madrid4-1Sevilla
    Villarreal0-0Deportivo La Coruna
    Eibar0-1Sporting Gijon
    Real Betis1-1Atletico Madrid
    Real Sociedad2-2Malaga
    Athletic Bilbao1-1Leganes
    2016-17 La Liga Standings
    PositionTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Barcelona37276411235+7787
    2Real Madrid36276310040+6087
    3Atletico Madrid3722966726+4175
    4Sevilla3720986449+1569
    5Villarreal37181095332+2164
    6Athletic Club37196125240+1263
    7Real Sociedad37196125751+663
    8Eibar37159135447+754
    9Alaves371412114042-254
    10Espanyol371411124749-253
    11Malaga371210154953-446
    12Valencia37137175562-746
    13Celta Vigo36135185063-1344
    14Las Palmas37109185371-1839
    15Real Betis37108193962-2338
    16Leganes37810193554-1934
    17Deportivo La Coruna37712184061-2133
    18Sporting Gijon3779214070-3030
    19Osasuna37410234089-4922
    20Granada3748252980-5120
    Recap

    Real and Barcelona were each runaway victors in their Week 37 fixtures, and Ronaldo's brace against Sevilla saw the Portugal captain return to the domestic scoresheet after being rested for his side's last two La Liga outings.

    Controversy was afoot, however, when Nacho took the initiative with a quickly taken free-kick in the 10th minute, although Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney noted Sevilla's lack of preparedness wasn't an excuse not to allow the strike:

    Stevan Jovetic reduced the deficit to just one goal after netting in the 49th minute, but Real doubled their tally to ease further ahead and ensure they keep pace with Barcelona with one week of the campaign remaining.

    Kroos rounded off the scoring six minutes from time, but not before Ronaldo etched his name further into Los Blancos' history books with the second of his two goals at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, per Sky Sports La Liga:

    Barca were similarly imperious in their thumping of a lacklustre Las Palmas side, who have now matched their season-worst record of five matches without a win.

    Neymar and Suarez scored within two minutes of one another before Pedro Bigas cut the score back to 2-1 with 30 minutes remaining. However, Barca's Brazilian maestro added another two to his tally to mark a La Liga first, per Sky Sports Statto:

    Following their UEFA Champions League exit at Real's hands last week, Atletico suffered a league hangover and were forced to share the spoils with hosts Betis in Seville.

    Dani Ceballos fired Los Verdiblancos into a slim lead not long after half-time, and although Stefan Savic stabbed home from close range to level just nine minutes later, Atleti couldn't build on his equaliser.

    They weren't the only European contender to drop points in Week 37, however, as Villarreal and Depor failed to find a victor following a stalemate at El Madrigal, and Sociedad drew 2-2 at home to Malaga.

    La Real would have lost out on their share of the spoils were it not for Jon Bautista's leveller in the 85th minute, with Malaga duo Luis Hernandez and Recio having responded to Xabi Prieto's penalty opener to hand the guests a short-lived 2-1 lead.

    Meanwhile, Sporting Gijon's relegation from Spain's top flight was confirmed despite their 1-0 victory at Eibar, and La Liga writer Alexandra Jonson provided a look at the current European challengers:

    Leganes also edged away from the bottom three with a 1-1 draw at San Mames, where Alexander Szymanowski popped up in the 61st minute to cancel out Aritz Aduriz's early opener.

    In the early kick-off, Manu Garcia, Zouhair Feddal and Deyverson scored to secure a 3-1 win for mid-table Alaves in their meeting at home to Celta Vigo, who remain 13th and have lost their last five league games on the bounce.