Portugal Open 2017: Matt Wallace Holds Off Julian Suri to Win at 21-Under

Matt Wallace captured victory at the 2017 Portugal Open, finishing 21 under par for the competition at the Morgado Golf Resort on Sunday.

The Englishman dominated through the opening rounds, but a late challenge from American Julian Suri made the new champion sweat.

Suri shot a round of 65 that propelled him to a second-place finish.

Here is the final leaderboard, according to the Challenge Tour:

Here are the confirmed prize money payouts, per the European Tour:

Portugal Open 2017: Prize Money Position Prize 1 €83,330 2 €55,550 3 €31,300 4 €25,000 5 €21,200 European Tour

Wallace collected his maiden European Tour title in Portugal as he closed out the victory, though Suri applied pressure.

The eventual winner had been dominant during the third round, setting up an expected comfortable final round.

However, Suri was on fire as he attacked the course, and he shot eight under for the day during an emphatic effort.

Suri's five birdies on the front nine were followed by four birdies on the back nine, and, suddenly, Wallace's position was under threat.

A bogey on No. 17 for Suri eased the pressure on the leader, who was following several holes behind the American.

Wallace completed his final round with a solid four-under score.

The 27-year-old posted four birdies on his way to the title, and he was by far the best performer at the tournament.

The European Tour proved Wallace's statistics on the final day:

Wallace collected the €83,330 winner's cheque for his efforts, as he grabbed vital points for the Race to Dubai.

The winner led the competition on Day 1, completing a rare wire-to-wire victory on a top-class stage.

Suri's round of 74 on Saturday was the key reason for his inability to catch the champion, who did not record a single bogey in his first, second and final rounds.