Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Neymar and Marcos Alonso

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Neymar has said he wants to stay with Barcelona amid interest in the Brazilian icon from Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to beIN Sports (h/t James Walters of the Daily Star), the forward proclaimed his desire to remain at the Camp Nou as a new coach is installed in Catalonia.

Neymar said:

"I want to be here and that's why I've renewed.

"I'm happy with everything I've done here for the club. I'm happy with my team-mates and I feel at home.

"It's sad that Luis Enrique is leaving, we've been through a lot of good things together.

"I like the way he works as he wants to win and he's one of the best coaches around.

"We wish him all the best and thank him for everything he has taught us. Now we must continue."

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Spanish newspaper Sport (h/t Walters) reported the Red Devils are ready to activate Neymar's £173 million release clause, as coach Jose Mourinho continues his rebuilding of the fallen Manchester giants.

Neymar was on target with a hat-trick for his club as Barca beat Las Palmas 4-1 on Sunday.

A move to the Premier League could be tempting to a player with such a huge profile, but Neymar has become increasingly important for the Blaugrana in the past couple of seasons.

Here is the player in action:

In other Barca news, the La Liga champions could move for Chelsea's Marcos Alonso after a breakout season for the talented wing-back.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star), the new Premier League champions are "braced" for a bid from the Blaugrana as they begin to rebuild in the summer. The club are reviewing defensive options and could move for Alonso, who signed for the Blues in a £20 million deal from Fiorentina less than a year ago.

The 26-year-old has featured 30 times for Chelsea this season in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.com, as the west London side claimed the English crown.

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Alonso would be an excellent fit for Barca's traditional system, but it would be wise for the club to wait to appoint a new manager before bringing in new faces.

However, Alonso has emerged as one of Europe's most exciting full-backs, and his new fame will come at a huge cost when it is now considered he was a steal when arriving in England from Italy.

Alonso is expected to achieve a regular starting berth with Spain in the months ahead, and a move to one of the nation's top sides can only further his claim at international level.