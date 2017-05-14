Aric Almirola Out of Hospital, Suffered Fractured Vertebra During Fiery Crash

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola was released from the hospital on Sunday after sustaining a compression fracture to the T5 vertebra following a crash at Saturday's Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway, according to Bob Pockrass of ESPN.com.

Almirola was involved in a scary crash with Danica Patrick and Joey Logano that resulted in Almirola being to taken off the track on a stretcher. Fox Sports shared the incident:

"That's the last thing you want to see, a big hit like that for anyone," Logano said after the crash, per Pockrass. "It's unfortunate for everyone. ... Everything was fine and then [my car] just took a hard right."

He was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center on Saturday night.

"Almirola is mobile and will follow-up with his doctors in Charlotte," Richard Petty Motorsports said in a statement.

He is flying back to North Carolina on Sunday, and his timetable for recovery is unclear.

Stewart-Haas Racing wished for a fast return to action:

The crash took place following a restart on Lap 199. Logano's right-front brake rotor appeared to explode, per Tom Jensen of Fox Sports, sending him into Patrick's car. The pair crashed into the wall, and Almirola had too much speed to avoid the accident, ramming into Logano and nearly going completely airborne.

After a long delay, Martin Truex Jr. went on to win Saturday's race.