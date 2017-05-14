Tottenham Beat Manchester United 2-1 in Final Match at White Hart Lane

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 2-1 in their last-ever game at White Hart Lane in the Premier League on Sunday, before the ground is demolished to make way for their new stadium.

Victor Wanyama opened the scoring after six minutes, losing marker Wayne Rooney to head home.

Harry Kane doubled the lead shortly after the half-time restart, but Rooney hit back for the visitors against the run of play, leading to an exciting finale.

Spurs complete the league campaign unbeaten at home in a fitting tribute to their famous old stadium.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Spurs made one change from their side that was beaten by West Ham United, with Kyle Walker dropping to the bench as Kieran Trippier was restored at right-back.

United made eight changes from their draw against Celta Vigo on Thursday. Manager Jose Mourinho called David de Gea, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Juan Mata, Michael Carrick, Anthony Martial and captain Wayne Rooney into starting action.

The stadium was buzzing before kick-off as home supporters gave the Lane a perfect send-off, producing rapturous noise as fans held a myriad of flags aloft.

The hosts were soon celebrating as they broke the deadlock after six minutes. Wanyama lost Rooney in the penalty area, and the midfielder rose to head past goalkeeper David De Gea from Ben Davies' perfect cross.

Wanyama was a driving force throughout the first half, as highlighted by Squawka Football:

United were poor as Spurs strutted around the park, and the visitors laboured through a lacklustre first-half display.

Kane threatened before half-time as he linked with Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, but the hosts were unable to double their lead before the interval.

The Red Devils were slow and ponderous at the start of the second half and were immediately punished as Kane scored his first-ever goal against the Manchester giants.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Eriksen was the provider, as the England striker gave De Gea no chance of saving his instinctive touch to make it 2-0.

Spurs continued to bully United as Mourinho appeared aggravated on the touchline, and the hosts' physical style made the visitors appear weak.

However, United stunned the home side as they scored against the run of play after 70 minutes, as Rooney's flick crossed the goal line after good work from Anthony Martial.

Football writer and United fan Daniel Harris remained unconvinced by the captain's contributions:

Spurs reassumed control in the final 15 minutes and closed out the game.

The heavens opened in the final moments as the rain fell from the skies, and Spurs supporters sang for the last time inside the Lane with passion and deep emotion.

Tottenham have proved they will be challengers for the title next term, as United pray for UEFA Europa League glory as a path into the UEFA Champions League.