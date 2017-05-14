Sports World Celebrates 2017 Mother's Day

Sports World Celebrates 2017 Mother's DayMay 14, 2017
With Mother's Day being celebrated on Sunday, a number of professional athletes, teams and leagues marked the occasion on social media.
The NBA, for instance, shared the memory of Shaquille O'Neal's Mother's Day message for his mom during his Miami Heat days:
NBA @NBA
Love you, Mommy! Happy Mother's Day! https://t.co/SYx0u14xQx5/14/2017, 1:45:02 PM
And the New York Jets posted a video of several of their players wishing their moms a happy holiday:
New York Jets @nyjets
To all the moms in #JetsNation... Happy Mother's Day! https://t.co/eDtHZR8zJi5/14/2017, 1:20:48 PM
Of course, gifts are always nice, too. In an interview with B/R's David Gardner, Annie Apple—mother of New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple—offered some tips on the best gifts to give on Mother's Day:
I really enjoyed the gifts a lot when my kids were little and they make you something at school. Eli is not poetic at all, and he’s not emotional at all. When he was in elementary school, he made these Mother’s Day poems. He really tried. Those are the best gifts. The ones they hand-make. I still have those.
If you want to give your mom a gift, diamonds are great, but you should really make her something—we love that stuff. Like, roses are red, Giants are blue, mothers are great, I love you. See, I just wrote a great Mother’s Day card. I’m gonna sign Eli’s name on it and give it to myself. [Laughs.]
You can see more tweets from around the sporting world below:
Alpha Cat Zingano @CatZingano
Happy Mother's Day y'all!! From the first fighting mom in @ufc history. We are all fighters! #alphamommys5/14/2017, 2:15:43 PM
Cam Talbot @ctalbot33
Happy 1st Mother's Day to the best wife and mom!! Landon and Sloane are so lucky to have you! #motheroftheyear @kellytrain https://t.co/rBDc775qGB5/14/2017, 2:01:45 PM
Noah Syndergaard @Noahsyndergaard
Happy Mother's Day Mom! And to all the moms who give their love freely who still look at their adult children like a kid 👇, we love you too! https://t.co/bLXvghJo6d5/14/2017, 2:10:24 PM
Demaryius Thomas @DemaryiusT
God could not be everywhere so therefor he made mothers.. RK.. Happy Mother's Day to all you beautiful mothers out there.. Love5/14/2017, 1:57:53 PM
Andrew Benintendi @asben16
Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there! S/O to @UABaseball for these #MothersDay cleats. #IWILL https://t.co/juoRumkGeM5/14/2017, 1:50:07 PM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Happy Mother's Day! 💐 https://t.co/E4rlfiBL1O5/14/2017, 1:23:17 PM
Markelle Fultz @MarkelleF
Also I Want to say Happy Mother's Day to all the mother's! But especially to all the single Mother,s,The most Powerful Women on Earth❤️💯5/14/2017, 2:07:07 PM
Freddie Freeman @FreddieFreeman5
Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there! Especially to mine in heaven and to my amazing wife @chelseafree5 ! Charlie and I love you!5/14/2017, 2:16:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Happy Mother's Day! 💋 https://t.co/2wmiF906rq5/14/2017, 1:07:39 PM
Lamar Miller @millertime_6
Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. You are a true inspiration to us all. Thank you guys 😀5/14/2017, 1:04:15 PM
John Cena @JohnCena
A very #happymothersday to a warrior and a saint. My mom, who raised 5 boys, I have no idea how. I love you. Hope all mothers enjoy today.5/14/2017, 1:57:11 PM
Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE
Happy Mothers Day 💜 everything I am... you helped me to be 😍 love you as big as the sky ~ winky https://t.co/zBkjGAWY0g5/14/2017, 8:47:04 AM
NYU Athletics @NYUAthletics
Happy Mother's Day to all the Violet moms that helped raise our great student-athletes! https://t.co/8SF2mLTtP25/14/2017, 2:05:12 PM
Stipe Miocic @stipemiocicufc
That one was for all the moms out there. Especially mine. She is the reason I am who I am. Happy Mothers Day to all of you. #AndStill5/14/2017, 3:02:46 PM
Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson
You are an amazing mom & I'm so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life w/ you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend https://t.co/7hU5OpIaZ25/13/2017, 6:39:20 PM