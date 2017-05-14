Sports World Celebrates 2017 Mother's Day

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

With Mother's Day being celebrated on Sunday, a number of professional athletes, teams and leagues marked the occasion on social media.

The NBA, for instance, shared the memory of Shaquille O'Neal's Mother's Day message for his mom during his Miami Heat days:

And the New York Jets posted a video of several of their players wishing their moms a happy holiday:

Of course, gifts are always nice, too. In an interview with B/R's David Gardner, Annie Apple—mother of New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple—offered some tips on the best gifts to give on Mother's Day:

I really enjoyed the gifts a lot when my kids were little and they make you something at school. Eli is not poetic at all, and he’s not emotional at all. When he was in elementary school, he made these Mother’s Day poems. He really tried. Those are the best gifts. The ones they hand-make. I still have those.

If you want to give your mom a gift, diamonds are great, but you should really make her something—we love that stuff. Like, roses are red, Giants are blue, mothers are great, I love you. See, I just wrote a great Mother’s Day card. I’m gonna sign Eli’s name on it and give it to myself. [Laughs.]

You can see more tweets from around the sporting world below: