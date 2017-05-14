Premier League Table: Final Week 37 2017 Standings, Results and Week 38 Fixtures

Premier League Table: Final Week 37 2017 Standings, Results and Week 38 FixturesMay 14, 2017
Hull City's dreams of Premier League survival were crushed at Crystal Palace, as they were defeated 4-0 on Sunday, triggering relegation.
The result also meant Eagles manager Sam Allardyce is once again the architect of a great escape, leading his club to safety with a game to spare.
Liverpool defeated West Ham United on the road, completing a 4-0 victory in east London to bolster their bid to secure UEFA Champions League football.
Later, Manchester United visited Tottenham Hotspur in the last game to be played at White Hart Lane before Spurs temporarily move to Wembley Stadium as the building of their new ground is completed.
Here are the latest results from England's top division:
|Premier League 2017: Week 37 Results
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Friday, May 12
|Everton
|1-0
|Watford
|Friday, May 12
|WBA
|0-1
|Chelsea
|Saturday, May 13
|Manchester City
|2-1
|Leicester City
|Saturday, May 13
|Middlesbrough
|1-2
|Southampton
|Saturday, May 13
|Bournemouth
|2-1
|Burnley
|Saturday, May 13
|Sunderland
|0-2
|Swansea City
|Saturday, May 13
|Stoke City
|1-4
|Arsenal
|Sunday, May 14
|Crystal Palace
|4-0
|Hull City
|Sunday, May 14
|West Ham
|0-4
|Liverpool
|Sunday, May 14
|Tottenham
|TBD
|Manchester United
|PremierLeague.com
Here are the latest standings:
|Premier League 2017: Latest Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|36
|28
|3
|5
|76
|29
|47
|87
|2
|Tottenham
|35
|23
|8
|4
|71
|23
|48
|77
|3
|Liverpool
|37
|21
|10
|6
|75
|42
|34
|73
|4
|Manchester City
|36
|21
|9
|6
|72
|38
|34
|72
|5
|Arsenal
|36
|21
|6
|9
|72
|43
|29
|69
|6
|Manchester United
|35
|17
|14
|4
|51
|27
|24
|65
|7
|Everton
|37
|17
|10
|10
|61
|41
|20
|61
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|36
|12
|9
|15
|41
|46
|-5
|45
|9
|Southampton
|36
|12
|9
|15
|41
|47
|-6
|45
|10
|Bournemouth
|37
|12
|9
|16
|54
|66
|-12
|45
|11
|Leicester
|36
|12
|7
|17
|46
|56
|-10
|43
|12
|West Ham
|37
|11
|9
|17
|45
|63
|-18
|42
|13
|Crystal Palace
|37
|12
|5
|20
|50
|61
|-11
|41
|14
|Stoke
|37
|10
|11
|16
|40
|56
|-16
|41
|15
|Burnley
|37
|11
|7
|19
|38
|53
|-15
|40
|16
|Watford
|36
|11
|7
|18
|37
|59
|-22
|40
|17
|Swansea
|37
|11
|5
|21
|43
|69
|-26
|38
|18
|Hull
|37
|9
|7
|21
|36
|73
|-37
|34
|19
|Middlesbrough
|37
|5
|13
|19
|27
|50
|-23
|28
|20
|Sunderland
|36
|6
|6
|24
|28
|62
|-34
|24
|PremierLeague.com
Here are the upcoming fixtures:
|Premier League 2017: Week 38 Schedule
|Date
|Time (BST/ET)
|Match
|Sunday, May 21
|3 p.m./ 10 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Everton
|Sunday, May 21
|3 p.m./ 10 a.m.
|Burnley vs. West Ham
|Sunday, May 21
|3 p.m./ 10 a.m.
|Chelsea vs. Sunderland
|Sunday, May 21
|3 p.m./ 10 a.m.
|Hull vs. Tottenham
|Sunday, May 21
|3 p.m./ 10 a.m.
|Leicester vs. Bournemouth
|Sunday, May 21
|3 p.m./ 10 a.m.
|Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough
|Sunday, May 21
|3 p.m./ 10 a.m.
|Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
|Sunday, May 21
|3 p.m./ 10 a.m.
|Southampton vs. Stoke City
|Sunday, May 21
|3 p.m./ 10 a.m.
|Swansea vs. West Bromwich Albion
|Sunday, May 21
|3 p.m./ 10 a.m.
|Watford vs. Manchester City
|PremierLeague.com
Sunday Recap
Hull will play in the EFL Championship next season after Crystal Palace guaranteed their relegation from the top flight.
Wilfried Zaha ran clear and slotted beyond goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in just the third minute to open the floodgates, and Christian Benteke's header doubled the lead after 34 minutes.
Two late goals settled the result, with a penalty from Luka Milivojevic and a finish from substitute Patrick van Aanholt sealing the Tigers' fate.
Hull didn't register a shot on target during a miserable afternoon for manager Marco Silva's men, but the victory underlined Allardyce's skill set at the bottom end of the table.
The bottom three was confirmed by the result, with the Tigers joining Sunderland and Middlesbrough in relegation before the final set of fixtures.
Liverpool made it maximum points from their last four games away from home this season as they stride toward Champions League qualification.
The Hammers collapsed in front of a disgruntled London Stadium crowd, with the Reds turning on the style in the second half.
Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring after 35 minutes, but it was a quick-fire brace from Philippe Coutinho in the second half that buried the hosts.
Divock Origi grabbed a fourth after 75 minutes as West Ham's players collectively capitulated, well beaten in their final match of the season on home turf.
Bookmaker Coral suggested the passive Hammers were already on their summer holidays:
Coral @Coral
West Ham players: https://t.co/GKkvSuePQG5/14/2017, 2:49:51 PM
Sturridge was impressive during a rare appearance in the Reds starting XI—Sunday was just his sixth Premier League start of the campaign—and his performance will have helped his likely objective of increased playing time next season.
A victory for Liverpool in their final game against Middlesbrough at Anfield will guarantee them a spot in Europe's top competition next term.