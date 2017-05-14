Premier League Table: Final Week 37 2017 Standings, Results and Week 38 Fixtures

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Hull City's dreams of Premier League survival were crushed at Crystal Palace, as they were defeated 4-0 on Sunday, triggering relegation.

The result also meant Eagles manager Sam Allardyce is once again the architect of a great escape, leading his club to safety with a game to spare.

Liverpool defeated West Ham United on the road, completing a 4-0 victory in east London to bolster their bid to secure UEFA Champions League football.

Later, Manchester United visited Tottenham Hotspur in the last game to be played at White Hart Lane before Spurs temporarily move to Wembley Stadium as the building of their new ground is completed.

Here are the latest results from England's top division:

Premier League 2017: Week 37 Results Date Home Score Away Friday, May 12 Everton 1-0 Watford Friday, May 12 WBA 0-1 Chelsea Saturday, May 13 Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City Saturday, May 13 Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton Saturday, May 13 Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley Saturday, May 13 Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City Saturday, May 13 Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal Sunday, May 14 Crystal Palace 4-0 Hull City Sunday, May 14 West Ham 0-4 Liverpool Sunday, May 14 Tottenham TBD Manchester United PremierLeague.com

Here are the latest standings:

Premier League 2017: Latest Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 36 28 3 5 76 29 47 87 2 Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 48 77 3 Liverpool 37 21 10 6 75 42 34 73 4 Manchester City 36 21 9 6 72 38 34 72 5 Arsenal 36 21 6 9 72 43 29 69 6 Manchester United 35 17 14 4 51 27 24 65 7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 20 61 8 West Bromwich Albion 36 12 9 15 41 46 -5 45 9 Southampton 36 12 9 15 41 47 -6 45 10 Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54 66 -12 45 11 Leicester 36 12 7 17 46 56 -10 43 12 West Ham 37 11 9 17 45 63 -18 42 13 Crystal Palace 37 12 5 20 50 61 -11 41 14 Stoke 37 10 11 16 40 56 -16 41 15 Burnley 37 11 7 19 38 53 -15 40 16 Watford 36 11 7 18 37 59 -22 40 17 Swansea 37 11 5 21 43 69 -26 38 18 Hull 37 9 7 21 36 73 -37 34 19 Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27 50 -23 28 20 Sunderland 36 6 6 24 28 62 -34 24 PremierLeague.com

Here are the upcoming fixtures:

Premier League 2017: Week 38 Schedule Date Time (BST/ET) Match Sunday, May 21 3 p.m./ 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Everton Sunday, May 21 3 p.m./ 10 a.m. Burnley vs. West Ham Sunday, May 21 3 p.m./ 10 a.m. Chelsea vs. Sunderland Sunday, May 21 3 p.m./ 10 a.m. Hull vs. Tottenham Sunday, May 21 3 p.m./ 10 a.m. Leicester vs. Bournemouth Sunday, May 21 3 p.m./ 10 a.m. Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough Sunday, May 21 3 p.m./ 10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace Sunday, May 21 3 p.m./ 10 a.m. Southampton vs. Stoke City Sunday, May 21 3 p.m./ 10 a.m. Swansea vs. West Bromwich Albion Sunday, May 21 3 p.m./ 10 a.m. Watford vs. Manchester City PremierLeague.com

Sunday Recap

Hull will play in the EFL Championship next season after Crystal Palace guaranteed their relegation from the top flight.

Wilfried Zaha ran clear and slotted beyond goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in just the third minute to open the floodgates, and Christian Benteke's header doubled the lead after 34 minutes.

Two late goals settled the result, with a penalty from Luka Milivojevic and a finish from substitute Patrick van Aanholt sealing the Tigers' fate.

Hull didn't register a shot on target during a miserable afternoon for manager Marco Silva's men, but the victory underlined Allardyce's skill set at the bottom end of the table.

The bottom three was confirmed by the result, with the Tigers joining Sunderland and Middlesbrough in relegation before the final set of fixtures.

Liverpool made it maximum points from their last four games away from home this season as they stride toward Champions League qualification.

The Hammers collapsed in front of a disgruntled London Stadium crowd, with the Reds turning on the style in the second half.

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring after 35 minutes, but it was a quick-fire brace from Philippe Coutinho in the second half that buried the hosts.

Divock Origi grabbed a fourth after 75 minutes as West Ham's players collectively capitulated, well beaten in their final match of the season on home turf.

Bookmaker Coral suggested the passive Hammers were already on their summer holidays:

Sturridge was impressive during a rare appearance in the Reds starting XI—Sunday was just his sixth Premier League start of the campaign—and his performance will have helped his likely objective of increased playing time next season.

A victory for Liverpool in their final game against Middlesbrough at Anfield will guarantee them a spot in Europe's top competition next term.