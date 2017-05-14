    Premier League Table: Final Week 37 2017 Standings, Results and Week 38 Fixtures

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Sam Allardyce, Manager of Crystal Palace looks on after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on May 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
    Hull City's dreams of Premier League survival were crushed at Crystal Palace, as they were defeated 4-0 on Sunday, triggering relegation.

    The result also meant Eagles manager Sam Allardyce is once again the architect of a great escape, leading his club to safety with a game to spare.

    Liverpool defeated West Ham United on the road, completing a 4-0 victory in east London to bolster their bid to secure UEFA Champions League football.

    Later, Manchester United visited Tottenham Hotspur in the last game to be played at White Hart Lane before Spurs temporarily move to Wembley Stadium as the building of their new ground is completed.

    Here are the latest results from England's top division:

    Premier League 2017: Week 37 Results
    DateHomeScoreAway
    Friday, May 12Everton1-0Watford
    Friday, May 12WBA0-1Chelsea
    Saturday, May 13Manchester City2-1Leicester City
    Saturday, May 13Middlesbrough1-2Southampton
    Saturday, May 13Bournemouth2-1Burnley
    Saturday, May 13Sunderland0-2Swansea City
    Saturday, May 13Stoke City1-4Arsenal
    Sunday, May 14Crystal Palace4-0Hull City
    Sunday, May 14West Ham0-4Liverpool
    Sunday, May 14TottenhamTBDManchester United
    Here are the latest standings:

    Premier League 2017: Latest Standings
    PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea36283576294787
    2Tottenham35238471234877
    3Liverpool372110675423473
    4Manchester City36219672383472
    5Arsenal36216972432969
    6Manchester United351714451272465
    7Everton3717101061412061
    8West Bromwich Albion36129154146-545
    9Southampton36129154147-645
    10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
    11Leicester36127174656-1043
    12West Ham37119174563-1842
    13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
    14Stoke371011164056-1641
    15Burnley37117193853-1540
    16Watford36117183759-2240
    17Swansea37115214369-2638
    18Hull3797213673-3734
    19Middlesbrough37513192750-2328
    20Sunderland3666242862-3424
    Here are the upcoming fixtures:

    Premier League 2017: Week 38 Schedule
    DateTime (BST/ET)Match
    Sunday, May 213 p.m./ 10 a.m.Arsenal vs. Everton
    Sunday, May 213 p.m./ 10 a.m.Burnley vs. West Ham
    Sunday, May 213 p.m./ 10 a.m.Chelsea vs. Sunderland
    Sunday, May 213 p.m./ 10 a.m.Hull vs. Tottenham
    Sunday, May 213 p.m./ 10 a.m.Leicester vs. Bournemouth
    Sunday, May 213 p.m./ 10 a.m.Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough
    Sunday, May 213 p.m./ 10 a.m.Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
    Sunday, May 213 p.m./ 10 a.m.Southampton vs. Stoke City
    Sunday, May 213 p.m./ 10 a.m.Swansea vs. West Bromwich Albion
    Sunday, May 213 p.m./ 10 a.m.Watford vs. Manchester City
    Sunday Recap

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: A dejected looking Michael Dawson of Hull City during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on May 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Hull will play in the EFL Championship next season after Crystal Palace guaranteed their relegation from the top flight.

    Wilfried Zaha ran clear and slotted beyond goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in just the third minute to open the floodgates, and Christian Benteke's header doubled the lead after 34 minutes.

    Two late goals settled the result, with a penalty from Luka Milivojevic and a finish from substitute Patrick van Aanholt sealing the Tigers' fate.

    Hull didn't register a shot on target during a miserable afternoon for manager Marco Silva's men, but the victory underlined Allardyce's skill set at the bottom end of the table.

    The bottom three was confirmed by the result, with the Tigers joining Sunderland and Middlesbrough in relegation before the final set of fixtures.

    Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (L) shoots past West Ham United's Welsh defender James Collins (2R) to score the second goal during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Liverpool at The London Stadium, i
    Liverpool made it maximum points from their last four games away from home this season as they stride toward Champions League qualification.

    The Hammers collapsed in front of a disgruntled London Stadium crowd, with the Reds turning on the style in the second half.

    Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring after 35 minutes, but it was a quick-fire brace from Philippe Coutinho in the second half that buried the hosts.

    Divock Origi grabbed a fourth after 75 minutes as West Ham's players collectively capitulated, well beaten in their final match of the season on home turf.

    Bookmaker Coral suggested the passive Hammers were already on their summer holidays:

    Sturridge was impressive during a rare appearance in the Reds starting XI—Sunday was just his sixth Premier League start of the campaign—and his performance will have helped his likely objective of increased playing time next season.

    A victory for Liverpool in their final game against Middlesbrough at Anfield will guarantee them a spot in Europe's top competition next term.