Predicting Chicago Bears' Stat Leaders in 2017

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Chicago Bears fans aren't strangers to new faces leading the statistical leaderboard on a yearly basis now.

The Jay Cutler era bled into last year's...Matt Barkley anomaly. Matt Forte led right into Jordan Howard. Brandon Marshall had a passing-of-the-torch moment with Alshon Jeffery before Cameron Meredith took the reins one year ago.

Residing deep in the throes of a significant rebuild breeds inconsistency in such areas. Contending teams don't generally have the same problem—seeing the same boring faces leading in stats is a good thing for most franchises.

The good news? Bears fans will notice the same young faces continuing to pop up in certain areas in 2017, along with a few new faces. It's a testament to a rebuild headed in the right direction as the roster surrounding these strong statistical producers continues to improve.

Below, let's project who will pave the way for the Bears from a statistical standpoint in 2017.