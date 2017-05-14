Players Championship 2017 Leaderboard: Live Look at Sunday Scores, Predictions

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It's all up for grabs on Sunday at the Players Championship, as four players find themselves within three strokes of the tournament's co-leaders, J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley. The stage is set for a scintillating finish at TPC Sawgrass, and you can see the live, updating leaderboard below:

So, who is going to emerge victorious?

"It's pretty tight," Stanley told Kyle Porter of CBS Sports. "I mean, there are a lot of guys kind of stacked up together. I think that's just because it's been playing so difficult this week. So I don't know what the conditions will be like tomorrow. I'd assume they'd be some of the same."

If Stanley can replicate his 66 from Friday, he'll be tough to top.

Ditto for Louis Oosthuizen, who matched that 66 on Friday but followed it up with a 73 on Saturday, leaving him a stroke behind the leaders.

Consistency has been Holmes' calling card thus far, meanwhile, as he's posted a 68, 69 and 70 in his three rounds and has just three bogeys in the last two rounds. While his scores have trended in the wrong direction ever so slightly, he hasn't fallen victim to the ups and downs some of his competitors have suffered.

And then there's Ian Poulter, who is lurking three strokes off the lead and didn't post a single bogey on Saturday. Since posting three bogeys on Thursday, Poulter has just one since. It's been an excellent showing for a player who originally didn't even qualify for the tournament due to a scoring error, per Jason Sobel of ESPN.com:

"This story has already made the rounds, but it will become the stuff of legend if Poulter can overcome a 3-shot deficit to win on Sunday. The annotated version: Brian Gay nearly lost his PGA Tour card, but instead only failed to make the Players field; once he investigated further, though, he found an inconsistency from the previous points system; when he raised that issue to the PGA Tour, not only did he gain entrance into this tournament, but it offered a stay of execution for Poulter, who'd previously believed he'd lost his card."

So Poulter is playing with house money and after his last two rounds very well could be holding a winning hand.

But don't sleep on Sergio Garcia. After starting the tournament with a disappointing 73, he's turned things around, shooting a 71 and 67 on Friday and Saturday, respectively, to put himself within four strokes of the lead.

And after his breakthrough at the Masters, Garcia is a not a player to ignore on Sunday, even if that very Masters win cast a shadow on his opening round.

"I felt like I was in chains on in the first round, because of how overwhelming everything has been," Garcia admitted, per James Corrigan of the Telegraph. "I was thinking, 'Come on, you have to play well after winning the Masters, you have to, you have to... and put too much pressure on myself and tightened up."

Garcia has also won this title before, albeit in 2008.

It's a lot to predict that Garcia will storm back from a four-stroke deficit or that the players above him won't play well enough to hold off that charge. But with the pressure of repeating his success at the Masters behind him, Garcia is now playing excellent and free golf, evidenced by his 67 on Saturday.

Look for him to continue his ascent up the leaderboard and shock everyone by pulling off an improbable comeback win.