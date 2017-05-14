Usain Bolt Helps Dig Grave for Team Jamaica's Germaine Mason's Burial

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt helped to dig the grave for his close friend Germaine Mason on Saturday, who was killed in a motorcycle crash last month.

Images of Bolt helping were posted on the Team Jamaica Twitter feed:

As reported by EFE (h/t Marca), Mason’s funeral was held on Sunday. He won silver at the 2008 Olympics in the high jump.

Per the aforementioned source, Mason, who represented Great Britain when winning his silver medal in Beijing, was tragically killed aged 34 in Port Royal on April 20.

The Jamaican-born athlete swerved on his motorbike to avoid a collision with an out-of-control vehicle. As relayed by BBC Sport, Bolt was said to have been on the scene quickly following Mason's crash.