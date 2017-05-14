    Usain Bolt Helps Dig Grave for Team Jamaica's Germaine Mason's Burial

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2017

    Nine-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt speaks during a press conference within the 204th IAAF Council meeting in Monaco on December 2, 2016. / AFP / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
    VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

    Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt helped to dig the grave for his close friend Germaine Mason on Saturday, who was killed in a motorcycle crash last month.

    Images of Bolt helping were posted on the Team Jamaica Twitter feed:

    As reported by EFE (h/t Marca), Mason’s funeral was held on Sunday. He won silver at the 2008 Olympics in the high jump.

    Per the aforementioned source, Mason, who represented Great Britain when winning his silver medal in Beijing, was tragically killed aged 34 in Port Royal on April 20. 

    Mason was killed in a motorcycle crash in April.
    Mason was killed in a motorcycle crash in April.AFP/Getty Images

    The Jamaican-born athlete swerved on his motorbike to avoid a collision with an out-of-control vehicle. As relayed by BBC Sport, Bolt was said to have been on the scene quickly following Mason's crash.