IPL Results 2017: Scores, Table and Fixtures After Sunday

Aijaz Rahi/Associated Press

Rising Pune Supergiant booked their place in the 2017 Indian Premier League play-offs on Sunday, as they coasted to a nine-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab.

In what was essentially a knockout clash to secure a play-off berth, Kings XI capitulated with the bat early on and were eventually only able to muster a meagre total of 73. Thanks to an unbeaten 34 from Ajinkya Rahane and 28 from Rahul Tripathi, the Supergiant were able to secure a comfortable win with plenty of time to spare.

Later in the day, the Delhi Daredevils will take on bottom side Royal Challengers in what will be the last match of the 2017 tournament for both sides.

Here's a look back at the action so far, the updated standings and the schedule for the knockout stages.

IPL 2017: Standings TEAMS MAT WON LOST TIED N/R PTS NET RR Mumbai Indians 14 10 4 0 0 20 +0.784 Rising Pune Supergiant 14 9 5 0 0 18 +0.176 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 8 5 0 1 17 +0.599 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 8 6 0 0 16 +0.641 Kings XI Punjab 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.009 Delhi Daredevils 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.514 Gujarat Lions 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.412 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 2 10 0 1 5 -1.454 ESPNCricinfo

IPL 2017: Playoff Schedule Date Time (BST) Type Fixture Tuesday, May 16 3:30 p.m. Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians vs. Rising Pune Supergiant Wednesday, May 17 3:30 p.m. Eliminator Hyderabad Sunrisers vs. Kolkata Knight Riders Friday, May 19 3:30 p.m. Qualifier 2 Q1 loser vs. Eliminator winner Sunday, May 21 3:30 p.m. Final Q1 winner vs. Q2 winner ESPNCricinfo

Rising Pune vs. Punjab

Rising Pune, 78 for one (Rahane 34*, Tripathi 28) beat Punjab, 73 (Patel 22, Saha 13) by nine wickets with 48 balls remaining

In games like this, that have so much riding on them, it's so important to get off to a strong start. And that's exactly what the Supergiant did with the ball, as Jaydev Unadkat had the dangerous Martin Guptill caught off the first delivery of the day.

As The Cricket Professor noted following the dismissal, the New Zealander has been struggling to spend time at the crease in a lot of his innings recently:

The hosts scented blood after this early breakthrough and applied some superb pressure, with Shardul Thakur decimating the Kings XI top order with three wickets.

In the fourth over he removed the big-hitting Shaun Marsh for just 10, while in the sixth he dislodged Rahul Tewatia for just four and the potentially game-changing Glenn Maxwell for a duck.

Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

Given Eoin Morgan was run out for just four in the fifth over, Kings XI had slumped to a desperate score of 32 for five. As cricket journalist Freddie Wilde noted, Rising Pune are exceptional at keeping a lid on things early on with the ball:

Scores of 13 from Wriddhiman Saha and 22 from Axar Patel prevented a complete embarrassment for Kings XI, but the writing was on the wall very early on here. Eventually, they were skittled out for 73 with 25 balls remaining.

It meant there was no pressure on Rahane and Tripathi as they came out to bat for Rising Pune, and they proceeded to steadily knock off the runs required.

After trying to inject some life into an otherwise pedestrian chase, Tripathi was bowled by Axar Patel for 28 from just 20 balls. However, Rising Pune were in no danger whatsoever as they coasted to an emphatic win, with Rahane finishing up unbeaten on 34.