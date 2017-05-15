EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 38 Premier League Fixtures

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

The race for the top four will steal Premier League attentions on Sunday as Week 38 of the English top-flight campaign brings an end to the campaign, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal jostling for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Chelsea wrapped up this season's title with a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening, while Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City have been confirmed as the relegated trio.

That means the spotlight falls on which teams will make it into Europe's premier competition next season, with Liverpool in third, one point ahead of fourth-placed Manchester City as things stand.

The Citizens are in a position of power, however, as they and Arsenal will play their games in hand over the Reds on Tuesday, facing West Brom and Sunderland, respectively, in the second of their Week 37 fixtures.

City could climb to third and two points head of the Reds if they beat the Baggies, while victory at home to the Black Cats could move fifth-placed Arsenal just a point behind Liverpool with one game remaining.

Read on for a look at the Premier League's Week 38 fixture list in full, complete with picks for each matchup and a look at which players to keep an eye on as the 2016-17 campaign comes to a close.

2016-17 Premier League: Week 38 Fixtures, Predictions Date Time Home Prediction Away Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Arsenal 3-1 Everton Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Burnley 1-1 West Ham United Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Chelsea 4-0 Sunderland Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Hull City 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Leicester City 2-1 Bournemouth Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Liverpool 2-0 Middlesbrough Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Southampton 2-2 Stoke City Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Swansea City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Watford 1-3 Manchester City PremierLeague.com

Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal vs. Everton

Ongoing speculation surrounding the forward's future means it remains unclear as to whether Alexis Sanchez will be at Arsenal next season, but fans will be expecting a mighty display at home to Everton on Sunday.

A goal at Stoke City in Week 37 saw him join elite company in what has been a prolific campaign in terms of both finishing and creation, per ESPN FC:

Despite rumours of a move away, per French daily Le Parisien (h/t Metro's Chris Davie), the Chile international has remained a consummate source of inspiration on the pitch—at least on an individual level.

Manager Arsene Wenger revealed Sanchez is a slight injury concern after hurting his leg at the bet365 Stadium, although the Frenchman remained confident of the forward's chances of featuring in Week 38, per PhysioRoom.com:

The 28-year-old was again one of the stars for the north Londoners in Saturday's 4-1 drubbing of Stoke, and Everton have looked vulnerable away from home this term, winning just four times outside Goodison Park.

If this is to be Sanchez's last Premier League fixture in Arsenal colours, he and the supporters will demand a brave last stand, with top-four hopes and a place in next season's Champions League on the line.

Joel Matip, Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough

In order for Arsenal to have their best chance at clinching a top-four spot, they will need Liverpool to drop points in their last game at home to Middlesbrough, where Joel Matip will bear a heavy burden.

The former FC Schalke 04 talisman hasn't taken long to form a stingy partnership alongside fellow centre-back Dejan Lovren, and Sky Sports Statto recently attested to the pair's intimidating record in 2016-17:

Boro have already been relegated from England's top flight, and one would expect the Reds attack to run riot after netting four at West Ham United on Sunday, although a clean sheet isn't quite as secure—even at Anfield.

Speaking to the media before Sunday's win over the Hammers, Matip also sent out an encouraging statement of intent for the remainder of Liverpool's season, per Anfield HQ:

Matip has been one of the best signings of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign, arriving on Merseyside as a free transfer and rising to the role of Anfield enforcer while contributing well to the side's attack with his runs from the back.

As much as the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane have grabbed attention this season, Matip has had a tremendous hand in giving their defence a steelier touch.

Middlesbrough striker Alvaro Negredo will hope to unsettle the Cameroonian, who holds the keys to sealing a triumphant end to the term.