WWE NXT Star Asuka's Undefeated Streak Must Continue to Main Roster

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's women's division has undergone a massive overhaul over the past two years to turn it from a sideshow into one of the best parts of its product, and it all started in NXT.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley were credited with reinvigorating interest in women's wrestling, but The Four Horsewomen aren't the only ones making waves.

Asuka came in toward the end of Bayley's run in NXT. She has dominated the competition since the moment she stepped into the ring, and that shouldn't stop.

Since September 2015, the NXT women's champion has been undefeated. She is the longest-reigning champion in the developmental promotion's history and recently passed Goldberg's exaggerated undefeated streak with legitimate victories.

The future WWE Hall of Famer tweeted Asuka back in February when she reached 149 wins to give his blessing and congratulations:

Fans have been anticipating Asuka's rise to the main roster for months, but it likely won't happen until she loses the title. This is where TakeOver: Chicago comes in.

She is set to defend the belt against Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat match, and it gives WWE the perfect opportunity to take the title off her while maintaining her record of never being pinned or made to tap out.

By having Riot or Cross pin the other, Asuka can lose the championship without losing any credibility. And when she does get to Raw or SmackDown, WWE needs to keep her undefeated streak going for a long time.

Braun Strowman had an impressive record going for months, but WWE squandered it by having him lose to Roman Reigns. Charlotte's pay-per-view streak was also cut short.

The same mistake cannot be made with Asuka. WWE has the opportunity to make her one of the most dominant competitors in the history of the company.

The Empress of Tomorrow is a convincing badass with the potential to go down as one of the greatest of all time, but her reign of terror has to be done properly.

Some might think her limited use of English would be a hindrance, but it helps cultivate more of an air of mystique.

She is more well-known internationally than many of the Superstars who debut on the main roster, so her presence on either brand would draw interest from the wrestling community abroad.

Everything from her look, entrance, wrestling style and attire are unique, and you can't say that about many WWE Superstars these days.

Asuka has a lot of great qualities, but the thing separating her from everyone else is her record. Keeping that intact for as long as possible would not only put her into the history books, but it would also make her look like one of the most dangerous competitors to ever set foot in the ring.