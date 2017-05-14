Manchester United Transfer News: Yacine Brahimi Rumours, Jan Oblak Latest

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly been keeping an eye on Porto winger Yacine Brahimi with a view to a possible summer switch.

According to Joe Bernstein of the MailOnline, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho wants to add a "world-class left-winger" to his current squad. Brahimi is said to have been considered as an option, although it's noted the Algeria international has a whopping £51 million release clause in his current contract.

"If United are to pursue their interest further, there would be question marks over the future of Anthony Martial who has impressed in patches this season without winning the full trust of Mourinho," added Bernstein.

In the report it's stated Porto included a release clause in the winger's contract after interest from Arsenal and Liverpool last summer. Here's what he can bring to a team:

Brahimi is a player that'd excite the Old Trafford crowd. During his time at Porto he's thrilled on the left flank, using his turn of speed and close control to leave many a defender in a mess.

As noted by WhoScored.com, when he gets the ball into his feet, Brahimi is a difficult opponent to shut down:

Despite his natural talent, Brahimi has found it difficult to secure regular football with Porto this season, starting just 14 league games. With that in mind he may fancy a move in the summer.

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

Mourinho does need to add more options to his squad in the final third, and another player who can provide a thrust from wide positions would make United a much more fearsome proposition. As noted in the report, as of yet Anthony Martial has failed to fully convince the Portuguese coach.

Brahimi may not be the answer, though, as there are times when his work rate is minimal and his final pass wasteful. If United want a world-class option to fill a berth on the left flank, they need to aim a little higher.

Jan Oblak Agent Reveals Interest

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The agent for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper and reported Manchester United target Jan Oblak has confirmed there is interest in the stopper from the Premier League.

"It is too early yet as there are still La Liga games to play, but it is true that there is a lot of interest in the best goalkeeper in the world," Miha Mlakar told Goal (h/t Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC). "There are two clubs especially interested in Oblak for next season. One is in the United Kingdom."

It has been reported by Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News that Mlakar has held talks in Manchester with the Red Devils over a possible switch in the future.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

As noted in the aforementioned report, United goalkeeper David De Gea has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with Oblak said to be being considered as a potential replacement for the Spain international.

Sports journalist Liam Canning would love to see the Red Devils go after the Atletico man:

It's difficult to disagree with Mlakar's assessment that, at the moment, Oblak is the standout goalkeeper in world football. At Atletico his development has been extraordinary, with his shot-stopping, command of his area and organisation all top class.

As noted by Corrigan, it's been reported that the 24-year-old has a release clause of €100 million (£85 million) in his current Atletico contract. Given his age, talent and potential longevity, the La Liga side would be well within their right to hold out for that amount in full.