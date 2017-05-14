Players Championship 2017: Tee Times, TV and Live-Stream Schedule for Sunday

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley are neck and neck in the race to win the 2017 Players Championship, as they hold a narrow one-shot lead with a round to play.

Holmes battled his way into contention with a determined two under par round of 70, while Stanley was eventually level par for the day. Louis Oosthuizen led alongside the latter at the halfway point, but a scrappy round of 73 sees him one shot back ahead of Sunday's finale.

Also in the hunt for the title is 21-year-old Si Woo Kim, moving to within two after a 68, while Ian Poulter and Emiliano Grillo are just three back.

Here is how things are shaping up ahead of the final day, including the tee times for Sunday and all the key viewing details to ensure none of the drama is missed from Sawgrass.

TV Info: Sky Sports (U.K.), Golf Channel (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (U.K.), PGA Tour Live (U.S.)

Sunday Preview

High winds at Sawgrass on Saturday meant the players out on course had to grind their way to scores if they wanted to remain in contention. And that's exactly what Holmes did to move level at the top.

The man from Kentucky wasn't at his absolute best over the front nine, although he produced some clutch putts to rattle off nine pars in succession. Following another at 10, Holmes finally found some momentum, stringing together back-to-back birdies to move top of the leaderboard.

However, as noted by the Associated Press' Doug Ferguson, the 35-year-old found a lot of trouble at 14:

A dropped shot there could have blemished a gritty round, but a birdie at 17 left Holmes on nine under for the tournament. If he can add some polish to his persistence, he's going to be a big threat on Sunday.

The man he'll be playing alongside is Stanley, who continues to cling on in pursuit of what would be the biggest win of his career.

As was the case with Holmes, sensible golf was the order of the day for Stanley as he contended with the blustery conditions; after three bogeys in his first four holes, he recovered well with a solid performance on the back nine.

It helps when you can conjure something like this at the iconic 17th, per the PGA Tour Twitter feed:

Oosthuizen, having played so well on Friday, will be delighted to still be in contention for victory here after his disappointing performance on Saturday. If the South African can hook it up on Day 4, there's no doubt he'll be right in the hunt.

A popular winner would be Poulter. After all, the vibrant Englishman was recently close to losing his tour card. When you watch him play like this, per Jason Sobel of ESPN, it’s difficult to see how he was in such a perilous position:

"It was a relief to get the call to say you're good, you did enough to secure your card," said the 41-year-old, per BBC Sport. "It was extremely difficult today. It was very gusty. But I was patient and told myself not to go pin hunting because it was a day that would catch people out."

If you're looking for players with the potential to make a dramatic surge up the standings on the final day, Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who is four shots back, may be the man to keep a close eye on.

The 2008 winner was sensational on the back nine on Day 3, shooting three birdies in succession and then an eagle at 16. A dropped shot at the last was something of a momentum-sapper, although Garcia undoubtedly possesses the pedigree to have a say as the shadows grow long at Sawgrass.