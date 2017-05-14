Pablo Zabaleta to Leave Manchester City at End of the Season

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester City have confirmed full-back Pablo Zabaleta is to depart the club at the end of the season once his contract has expired.

In a statement on their official website, it was confirmed the popular 32-year-old will not extend his deal and will embark on a new challenge after nine memorable years at the Etihad Stadium.

"Though there are a number of first-team player contracts currently under consideration, Pablo's situation is the only one that has been fully finalised," read the statement. "One of the most popular players of recent times, Pablo has been a firm crowd favourite with the City supporters who have resonated with his passion, heart and willingness to put his body on the line time and time again."

They posted the following message on Twitter too:

Zabaleta could make his final appearance at the Etihad against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday in the Premier League.

As we can see here courtesy of Squawka Football, the Argentina international has enjoyed quite the career at City:

Zabaleta arrived at City from Villarreal in 2008 having played as a central midfielder for much of his career. However, he settled into a right-back position and was immediately embraced by the City supporters due to his hard work, commitment and quality.

And while the takeover of City meant talent was added all over the squad, Zabaleta remained a mainstay and was a crucial figure as City won the FA Cup in 2011, ending a 35-year spell without a trophy for the club.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

He was also key on the right flank as City won the 2011-12 Premier League, and by the time they won the prize again in 2013-14, Zabaleta had cemented his status as one of the best right-backs in the division.

City captain Vincent Kompany took to Twitter following the announcement, sharing some of his favourite memories playing alongside Zabaleta:

Over the last couple of seasons the Argentinian has fallen down the pecking order at City, and under Pep Guardiola this term he has only made 11 starts. Although he is no longer the force he once was, the veteran defender will still feel he has something to offer at the highest level.

According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, Zabaleta is poised to join West Ham United in the summer.