    Bryce Harper on Walk-Off HR vs. Phillies: 'Just Trying to Be Like John Wall'

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals follows through on his walk off home run during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on May 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Bryce Harper paid tribute to a fellow Washington, D.C., superstar Saturday night after he mashed a walk-off home run to hand the Washington Nationals a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

    "Just trying to be like John Wall, walk them off a little bit," he said of the heroic swing, according to MASN's Mark Zuckerman.

    The Washington Wizards point guard later returned the favor with a post on Twitter: 

    Wall, of course, produced a clutch performance of his own Friday night when he hit a game-winning three-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining in regulation to help the Wizards force a Game 7 against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

    Harper's big jack came on the same day he agreed to terms with the Nationals on a one-year, $21.6 million deal for the 2018 season, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

    "I think it's huge," Harper said of coming to terms, according to the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes and Jorge Castillo. "We're able to go into the offseason and worry about different things. We're able, as a team and this organization, to just go out and not have to worry about me going into arbitration for another year or anything like that."