    UFC Fighter Turns Loss into a Win by Proposing in the Cage at UFC 211

    Steven RondinaFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2017

    DALLAS, TX - MAY 13: (L-R) Jessica Andrade circles Joanna Jedrzejczyk in their UFC women's strawweight championship fight during the UFC 211 event at the American Airlines Center on May 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    Jessica Andrade took a tough loss at UFC 211 in Dallas. The Brazilian strawweight struggled to get in any kind of offense against steely champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk and was sent to the back of the contendership line courtesy of a unanimous-decision loss. Still, Saturday night was a good one for the challenger. 

    Why?

    During her post-fight interview, Andrade took the opportunity to (metaphorically) drop to a knee and propose to her girlfriend. Check out the video here (starting at 2:30):

    And she said yes!

    Andrade may have watched Jedrzejczyk walk out of the Octagon with the belt, but she ultimately got a big win. Here's to the happy couple!