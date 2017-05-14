UFC Fighter Turns Loss into a Win by Proposing in the Cage at UFC 211

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jessica Andrade took a tough loss at UFC 211 in Dallas. The Brazilian strawweight struggled to get in any kind of offense against steely champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk and was sent to the back of the contendership line courtesy of a unanimous-decision loss. Still, Saturday night was a good one for the challenger.

Why?

During her post-fight interview, Andrade took the opportunity to (metaphorically) drop to a knee and propose to her girlfriend. Check out the video here (starting at 2:30):

And she said yes!

Andrade may have watched Jedrzejczyk walk out of the Octagon with the belt, but she ultimately got a big win. Here's to the happy couple!