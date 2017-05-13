Dallas Cowboys Place Bid to Host 2018 NFL Draft; No Timeframe on NFL Decision

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have officially placed a bid to host the 2018 NFL draft.

According to the Dallas Morning News' David Moore, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed the franchise submitted a proposal that would allow the league to use AT&T Stadium and The Star—home to the team's headquarters—for the festivities.

"They know how we can configure for 'X' amount of people," Jones said, per Moore. "Then they'll come back to us with what they want which night. We don't know exactly what they'll want to do. We're waiting to hear on that."

On April 5, ESPN.com's Field Yates reported Dallas had "emerged as a favorite" to host the 2018 selection extravaganza.

However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell refuted that report at last month's draft in Philadelphia and told reporters 14 cities were in contention for the 2018 draft.

"Fourteen cities wouldn't agree with that," he said, according to NESN.com's Nicholas Goss. "I think everybody really loves the draft and I think they see the opportunity here. There’s a lot of competition for this, and Philadelphia is raising the bar."



Yates also cited Philadelphia as a potential repeat candidate to host, with Kansas City and Green Bay "considered long shots" to win the bid.