NBA Draft Combine 2017: Most Impressive Measurements from Chicago

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Numerous top prospects, such as Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum, have skipped the NBA Draft Combine, but others have taken the opportunity to showcase their talents.

In some cases, all players needed to do was stand straight and stretch their arms as wide as possible in order to impress NBA teams.

Here's a look at the most notable measurements from the NBA Draft Combine. All figures are via nba.com.

Jonathan Jeanne

The player with the longest measured wingspan (7'6 ½") and height in shoes (7'2") is just 19 years old and averaged 13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.9 blocks in 11 games for SLUC Nancy Basket, a team in the Pro A (the top tier of French professional basketball), per DraftExpress.

He's young, gigantic and was productive (albeit in limited action) overseas. Given his measurements, it's certainly possible a team will take a chance on him in the first round.

However, Jeanne is light for a 7'2" big man, weighing in at 207 pounds. He'll need to gain some weight and improve his strength in order to hang with other big men in the NBA.

Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress watched Jeanne during the NBA Draft Combine and offered these comments:

Jeanne is all over the place in recent mock drafts. He's slotted at No. 51 for NBADraft.net, No. 24 for DraftExpress and No. 29 and No. 30 on two of the four mock drafts on Basketball Insiders.

A team will likely take a chance on him in the middle to the end of the first round and give him a redshirt year or two to bulk up and develop.

Harry Giles

Harry Giles suffered devastating knee injuries in 2013 and 2015 and scuffled through a freshman season at Duke in which he was clearly trying to regain the old form that made him such a touted prospect coming out of high school.

The fact that Giles is a consensus first-round selection in NBA mock drafts (for example, NBADraft.net has him going No. 21 to the Oklahoma City Thunder) right now shows how much potential people think he has even with those major injuries.

He certainly helped his cause at the NBA Draft Combine, measuring in at 6'10 ½" with shoes alongside a 7'3 ¼" wingspan. Here's David Ray of NBADraft.net with more:

Giles has great size to play the 4, and even the capability of sliding to the 5. It isn’t just his length, Giles tipped the scales at a chiseled 232 pounds with just 5.2% body fat. If his height and weight stats weren’t already good enough, his mitts measured out the biggest of anyone in the field at 10.75’’ wide and 9.5’’ long.

If Giles didn't have those knee injuries, he would be a clear top-10 (and maybe top-five) pick in this year's NBA draft even though the top of the player pool is loaded with talent this year.

Don't be surprised to see a team in the mid-teens take a chance on him.

Justin Jackson

For the record, two Justin Jacksons participated in this year's NBA Draft Combine. You probably know at least one of them, that being Justin Jackson from North Carolina, the forward who led the Tar Heels to the national championship.

The other Justin Jackson is from Maryland, and that's the player we are discussing here due to his 7'3 ¼" wingspan. Of course, that figure isn't unprecedented among NBA big men, but Jackson is a 6'7" forward.

Jackson played his freshman season for the Terrapins and averaged 10.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Although his wingspan undoubtedly caught folks' attention, some analysts believe he should return to school.

Fran Fraschilla and Jeff Goodman of ESPN thought Jackson, who has not hired an agent and can go back to Maryland, should stay in college. Here's some more on Goodman's take, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun:

Goodman said three 'NBA guys' told him Monday that they thought Jackson should return to Maryland and play his way into a late-first-round or early- to mid-second-round selection. 'He could sneak into the end of the first round maybe, but if he comes back, he could solidify himself with a really good year next year into being a first-round pick.'

That might be the best option for Jackson. Guard Melo Trimble was Maryland's star and No. 1 scorer last year. With him entering the NBA draft, Jackson can look to take those responsibilities and improve his standing for the 2018 draft.