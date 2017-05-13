    L2M Report Shows Clock Error Denied Celtics Extra Second for Final Game 6 Play

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Washington Wizards during Game Six of the NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at Verizon Center on May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    The NBA said in its Last Two Minute officiating report on Saturday that one second should have been added to the game clock after Kelly Oubre Jr. fouled Kelly Olynyk in the closing stages of the Washington Wizards' 92-91 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics.

    According to the report, a foul was whistled at 2.7 seconds, "but the clock runs to 1.7 seconds before stopping. The clock should have been stopped earlier automatically on the whistle or by the neutral clock operator."

    However, the NBA noted "instant replay is not permitted" in that situation.

    The Celtics led the Wizards 91-89 with 7.9 seconds remaining after Al Horford banked in a go-ahead jumper, but John Wall answered four seconds later with a three to propel Washington back in front.

    And after Oubre fouled Olynyk, the Celtics were left with a small window to work with when it came to drawing up a game-winner.

    Isaiah Thomas proceeded to hoist a triple from the left wing, but it clanged off back iron and careened to the floor.

    With the playoff series tied 3-3, the Celtics and Wizards will now head to TD Garden for Monday night's Game 7.