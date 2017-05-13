L2M Report Shows Clock Error Denied Celtics Extra Second for Final Game 6 Play

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The NBA said in its Last Two Minute officiating report on Saturday that one second should have been added to the game clock after Kelly Oubre Jr. fouled Kelly Olynyk in the closing stages of the Washington Wizards' 92-91 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics.

According to the report, a foul was whistled at 2.7 seconds, "but the clock runs to 1.7 seconds before stopping. The clock should have been stopped earlier automatically on the whistle or by the neutral clock operator."

However, the NBA noted "instant replay is not permitted" in that situation.

The Celtics led the Wizards 91-89 with 7.9 seconds remaining after Al Horford banked in a go-ahead jumper, but John Wall answered four seconds later with a three to propel Washington back in front.

Reliving Fisher's 0.4 Second Game-Winner Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards When the 'OG Beard' Posterized AK47 Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1 Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers

And after Oubre fouled Olynyk, the Celtics were left with a small window to work with when it came to drawing up a game-winner.

Isaiah Thomas proceeded to hoist a triple from the left wing, but it clanged off back iron and careened to the floor.

With the playoff series tied 3-3, the Celtics and Wizards will now head to TD Garden for Monday night's Game 7.