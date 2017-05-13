L2M Report Shows Clock Error Denied Celtics Extra Second for Final Game 6 Play

L2M Report Shows Clock Error Denied Celtics Extra Second for Final Game 6 PlayMay 13, 2017
The NBA said in its Last Two Minute officiating report on Saturday that one second should have been added to the game clock after Kelly Oubre Jr. fouled Kelly Olynyk in the closing stages of the Washington Wizards' 92-91 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics.
According to the report, a foul was whistled at 2.7 seconds, "but the clock runs to 1.7 seconds before stopping. The clock should have been stopped earlier automatically on the whistle or by the neutral clock operator."
However, the NBA noted "instant replay is not permitted" in that situation.
The Celtics led the Wizards 91-89 with 7.9 seconds remaining after Al Horford banked in a go-ahead jumper, but John Wall answered four seconds later with a three to propel Washington back in front.
Reliving Fisher's 0.4 Second Game-Winner
Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards
Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards
When the 'OG Beard' Posterized AK47
Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series
John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat
Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle
Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run
Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up
This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG
Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.
Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive
Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games
Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?
Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1
Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth
Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter
Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse
LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers
And after Oubre fouled Olynyk, the Celtics were left with a small window to work with when it came to drawing up a game-winner.
Isaiah Thomas proceeded to hoist a triple from the left wing, but it clanged off back iron and careened to the floor.
With the playoff series tied 3-3, the Celtics and Wizards will now head to TD Garden for Monday night's Game 7.