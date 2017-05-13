Jared Goff 'Wants to Be Great,' Improving Every Day, According to Matt LaFleur

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Jared Goff's rookie season may not have gone as planned, but if early indications from spring workouts are any indication, the 2016 No. 1 overall pick appears primed for improvement next season.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said he's been impressed by Goff's drive throughout the offseason workout program.

"He wants to be great," LaFleur said, according to ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez. "He's doing everything that we've asked him to do, and then some. He's working hard every day. I think he's getting better every day.

"... He's coming in early and staying late. He's really grasped the offense surprisingly fast, especially for a new guy. When you get a new guy in an offense, there is a transition period with that, but he's doing a nice job of picking it up at a surprisingly quick pace."

Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2 Gerald Everett NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Rams Rookie Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles Grading the Trubisky Pick Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

Goff was brought along slowly under former head coach Jeff Fisher last season, and he wasn't particularly impressive during his half-season under center. Over the course of seven starts—all of which were losses—Goff completed 54.6 percent of his passes for 1,089 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

But now that LaFleur and head coach Sean McVay have arrived in Hollywood ready to overhaul the Rams offense, Goff appears to be in the right hands.

And with new weapons such as Robert Woods and rookie Cooper Kupp at his disposal, Goff has the personnel necessary to make a sophomore leap.