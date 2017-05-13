Jeurys Familia Can Throw in 6 Weeks After Surgery to Remove Shoulder Blood Clot

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The New York Mets announced Saturday that closer Jeurys Familia will be able to resume throwing in six weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot in his shoulder.

According to James Wagner of the New York Times, the team also said he will be able to return to competitive pitching in three-to-four months.

Per ESPN.com, Familia underwent the surgery Friday and was placed on the 10-day disabled list with an arterial clot.

The Mets have struggled mightily with injuries this season, as Familia joins catcher Travis d'Arnaud, third baseman David Wright, outfielder Yoenis Cespedes and starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz on the disabled list.

Mets manager Terry Collins commented on the loss of Familia to ESPN.com: "[The injuries] are pretty painful at times. This is a big one. This guy is arguably one of the best closers in the game. We lost one of the best starters in the game for a while. Now we've lost one of the best closers in the game for a while. Yesterday was a tough day for a lot of us. Today, we've got to get ourselves ready to play tonight. We'll slot somebody else in those spots and move on."

The 27-year-old Familia is 1-1 with three saves and a 3.86 ERA so far this season. In 2016, he was named to his first career All-Star team, going 3-4 with a 2.55 ERA and an MLB-leading 51 saves.

Familia was suspended for the first 15 games of the 2017 season due to domestic violence allegations.

With Familia on the shelf, Addison Reed is once again expected to take over as the team's closer.