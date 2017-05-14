NBA Mock Draft 2017: 1st-Round Projections for Top Prospects' Landing Spots

NBA Mock Draft 2017: 1st-Round Projections for Top Prospects' Landing SpotsMay 14, 2017
The next few days will be exciting for NBA fans.
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs kick off the Western Conference Finals.
On Monday, the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics will play Game 7 of their second-round series, and on Tuesday, the NBA draft lottery will take place.
The defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers will then host either the Wizards or the C's on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
It should be a lot of fun. Until then, here's a look at a new NBA mock draft with a focus on the top three picks.
|2017 NBA Mock Draft
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|College or Pro Team
|1
|Boston Celtics
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Washington
|2
|Phoenix Suns
|Josh Jackson
|SF
|Kansas
|3
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|UCLA
|4
|Philadelphia 76ers
|De'Aaron Fox
|PG
|Kentucky
|5
|Orlando Magic
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|Duke
|6
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Jonathan Isaac
|SF/PF
|Florida State
|7
|New York Knicks
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Strasbourg IG (France)
|8
|Sacramento Kings
|Malik Monk
|SG
|Kentucky
|9
|Dallas Mavericks
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Arizona
|10
|Sacramento Kings
|Zach Collins
|C
|Gonzaga
|11
|Charlotte Hornets
|Justin Jackson
|SF
|North Carolina
|12
|Detroit Pistons
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|PG
|North Carolina State
|13
|Denver Nuggets
|Rodions Kurucs
|SF
|FC Barcelona B (Spain)
|14
|Miami Heat
|TJ Leaf
|PF
|UCLA
|15
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Terrance Ferguson
|SG
|Adelaide (Australia)
|16
|Chicago Bulls
|Justin Patton
|C
|Creighton
|17
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Harry Giles
|PF
|Duke
|18
|Indiana Pacers
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Louisville
|19
|Atlanta Hawks
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|PF
|Zalgiris (Lithuania)
|20
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Duke
|21
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Jordan Bell
|PF
|Oregon
|22
|Brooklyn Nets
|Jawun Evans
|PG
|Oklahoma State
|23
|Toronto Raptors
|Semi Ojeleye
|PF
|SMU
|24
|Utah Jazz
|John Collins
|PF
|Wake Forest
|25
|Orlando Magic
|Ivan Rabb
|PF
|Cal
|26
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Jonathan Jeanne
|PF/C
|SLUC Nancy (France)
|27
|Brooklyn Nets
|OG Anunoby
|SF
|Indiana
|28
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Texas
|29
|San Antonio Spurs
|Josh Hart
|G
|Villanova
|30
|Utah Jazz
|Derrick White
|G
|Colorado
|Writer Projections
Markelle Fultz: Boston Celtics
If the Boston Celtics land the No. 1 pick, former Washington point guard Markelle Fultz is a no-brainer selection. He might have the highest upside of any player in this draft and just came off a freshman season in which he averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He was an efficient scorer, too, making 47.6 percent of his shots.
Of course, he plays the same position as current point guard Isaiah Thomas, but Fultz believes that he and IT, who also played for Washington, could co-exist per Andrew Sharp of Sports Illustrated (h/t masslive.com):
He's been close with Isaiah Thomas since their workouts at Washington this summer. "I've talked to him a lot," Fultz says. And yes, the family is well aware that Boston currently has the best odds at the No. 1 pick. "We always talk about the opportunity. That would be the craziest backcourt. The way he scores, the way I can pass, and the way I can score… we can switch between the one and two."
A Thomas-Fultz pairing would be interesting. It's certainly not unprecedented for two point guards to share the floor with each other and find success. Walt Frazier and Earl "The Pearl" Monroe did so for the New York Knicks in the 1970s, leading to an NBA Finals win in 1973.
The contracts of Thomas and current Celtics shooting guard Avery Bradley expire in 2018, leaving the C's with numerous options if they choose Fultz or any other point guard. If they take Fultz, will they go with Fultz and Bradley into the future, or Fultz and Thomas? Keeping all three seems unlikely.
Josh Jackson: Phoenix Suns
Although the NBA draft is loaded with point guard talent, the Suns' best bet is to pick former Kansas forward Josh Jackson, a two-way player who would instantly boost Phoenix's defense, which ranked third-last in the NBA in defensive efficiency, per ESPN.com.
Here are some notes on Jackson from Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of DraftExpress:
Even if his offense isn't there on a given night, he always gives you the defense, hustle, rebounding and passing component, which is attractive alongside the right type of players. Jackson has a very high floor, and plenty of upside to grow into given his athleticism, basketball IQ, versatility and competitiveness, which should all but guarantee him a spot in the top five of this year's draft.
Most importantly, Jackson, who doesn't need the ball to have a dominant performance, would mesh perfectly with current Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, who looks like he's going to average close to 30 points per game someday with the way he played last year after Eric Bledsoe was sidelined for the season with an injury.
Booker averaged 25.3 points per game in March (including a 70-point outburst against Boston) and 27.4 points in April. He's clearly the star Phoenix will build around in future years, and Jackson is a perfect asset to complement Booker's scoring skill set.
Lonzo Ball: Los Angeles Lakers
Current Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell may have ice in his veins, but he's not the answer at point guard for L.A. long term.
Russell, who is a prolific scorer at times (he dropped 40 points on 14-of-22 shooting against Cleveland this year) could definitely be the answer for the Lakers at shooting guard, though, especially if Lonzo Ball is running the point next year, which could create a deadly one-two punch for the purple and gold.
Ball is an excellent facilitator, averaging 7.6 assists for a UCLA team that posted 90 points per game last year. He was also an efficient scorer, making 55.1 percent of his field goals and 41.2 percent of his three-pointers.
UCLA loved to run, which could make Ball a great fit for the Lakers. Head coach Luke Walton's team pushed the pace last year as well, as it ranked sixth in the NBA, per ESPN.com.
For what it's worth, Ball told SportsNation (h/t Kyle Boone CBS Sports) that he would prefer to be a Laker than the No. 1 pick (Ball is from Chino Hills, California, which is less than an hour from Los Angeles).
Ultimately, it seems like Ball will inevitably land in L.A.