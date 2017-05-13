Greg Olsen, Mother Susan Raise over $100,000 for Breast Cancer Research

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and his mother, Susan, helped raise over $100,000 for breast cancer research Friday night at an event hosted by Carolinas HealthCare Foundation.

According to WCNC, Olsen's mother is a 17-year survivor of breast cancer.

Olsen spoke at the event and discussed the importance of fundraisers in contributing to developments in cancer treatment: "There's a reason there are survivors scattered throughout this room. That hasn't always been the case. That's because of advances made by doctors and researchers and philanthropists who have given of their time, energy, and resources. These events are what spearhead these doctors for doing incredible things."

The 32-year-old Olsen is set to enter his 11th NFL season and his seventh with the Panthers. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three campaigns.

Friday's endeavor was far from Olsen's only contribution to helping fund cancer research, as he founded Receptions for Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation in 2009.