Players Championship 2017: J.B. Holmes, Kyle Stanley Tied for Lead After Round 3

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley are tied for the lead at nine-under par in the 2017 Players Championship after Saturday's third round at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Louis Oosthuizen (-8) headlines a chase pack with several notable names, including Ian Poulter (-6), Sergio Garcia (-5), Alex Noren (-5) and Adam Scott (-3). In all, there are 13 golfers within six shots of Holmes and Stanley heading into the final round.

Here's a look at the current tournament leaderboard with 18 holes to play:

Holmes' two-under 70 may seem mundane on the surface, but it wasn't a routine trip around TPC Sawgrass. The 35-year-old American veteran hit just 35.7 percent of the fairways, which forced him to spend much of the day battling to save par.

His recovery ability combined with a terrific day on the greens allowed him to turn what could have been a disastrous round into a tie for the lead.

The PGA Tour highlighted one of the few straightforward holes for Holmes:

Stanley was in much the same boat throughout the third round. He dug himself into an early hole with three bogeys over his first four holes. He did well to battle back, however, carding three birdies to leave the course at even par for the day and still atop the leaderboard.

South Korean rising star Si Woo Kim is also firmly in the mix after a four-under performance in the third round. The 21-year-old sensation, who won the Wyndham Championship last year for his first PGA Tour victory, is having an outstanding ball-striking week in Florida.

Keeping himself out of trouble off the tee is giving his putter a chance to shine, and he's taken advantage of most of those opportunities on the green. And when he did face a problem in the deep rough at 14, he pulled out his driver and somehow managed to save par. He's got all the tools.

Whether he can pull out the victory Sunday depends on whether he can sustain his tee-to-green success, as spotlighted by Justin Ray of Golf Channel:

Meanwhile, reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia used moving day to surge up the leaderboard in his first event since donning the green jacket. He started the day outside the top 40 and finished it inside the top 10, well within striking distance heading into Round 4.

It's not uncommon for a first-time major winner to struggle in the immediate aftermath of such a monumental career moment. Garcia certainly lacked a rhythm when the tournament started Thursday, grinding out a one-over 73, but he's steadily improved as the week has gone on.

The 37-year-old Spaniard finished Saturday's round with six birdies, three bogeys and an eagle for a five-under 67. The PGA Tour highlighted his eagle putt on the 16th:

Looking ahead, the forecast for Sunday suggests weather could play at least a small role in the final round. The Weather Channel projects a high of 78 degrees with a 20 percent chance of precipitation and sustained winds around 15 mph. Gusty winds impacted Saturday's round.

Add in a crowded leaderboard and the situation sets up for an entertaining finish. Stanley should be viewed as the slightest of favorites to open Sunday, but it wouldn't be a shock to see somebody from off the radar make a charge to capture the Players title.