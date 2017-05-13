Browns Rookie CB Howard Wilson Out Indefinitely with Knee Injury

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson told reporters Saturday that 2017 fourth-round pick Howard Wilson suffered a "significant" kneecap fracture and will be out indefinitely, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Browns traded up to select Wilson at No. 126 overall in last month's draft in Philadelphia. The 21-year-old spent three seasons as a standout with the Houston Cougars.

The ball-hawking cornerback's role entering his rookie season was unclear, but he was a quality depth addition for a team that allowed a 21st-ranked 250 passing yards per game last season.

During his junior season with the Cougars, Wilson racked up a career-high five interceptions and 10 passes defensed while notching 54 total tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries.

"I feel like I am physical corner that can take the ball away," Wilson said last month, per Andrew Gribble of the team's official website. "The ball is in the air, it has to be mine. I go and get it by any means."

This is the second time Wilson has suffered a significant lower-body injury. Three games into the Cougars' 2015 season, he suffered a torn ACL that cut his campaign short.

However, Wilson vowed to maintain an optimistic outlook despite the latest setback.

"I'm a positive person so I will have the surgery, work hard in my rehab and look forward to getting back to out there," he said, according to Gribble.