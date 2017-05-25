LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan as NBA's All-Time Leading Playoff Scorer

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

LeBron James passed Michael Jordan as the NBA's all-time leading playoff scorer Thursday during Game 5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers' Eastern Conference Finals showdown against the Boston Celtics.

The record-setting moment came with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter.

James has been flying past legends on the postseason scoring list since the playoffs started in mid-April.

First, he romped by Kobe Bryant for No. 3 overall, and it wasn't long before he surged ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the Cavaliers' second-round matchup against the Toronto Raptors to take sole possession of the No. 2 spot.

NBA All-Time Postseason Scoring Leaders Rank Player Points 1 LeBron James 5,989 (and counting) 2 Michael Jordan 5,987 3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 5,762 4 Kobe Bryant 5,640 5 Shaquille O'Neal 5,250 6 Tim Duncan 5,172 7 Karl Malone 4,761 8 Jerry West 4,457 9 Tony Parker 4,012 10 Larry Bird 3,897 Basketball-Reference.com

"I mean, it proves that you're a winner," Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said of LeBron's achievements, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "Proves that you're always in the playoffs and you're always giving your team a chance or an opportunity to win. The more points you have in the playoffs, the further you've been and the more times you've been to the playoffs, so it's a great achievement."

To that point, James will soon qualify for his seventh straight NBA Finals, and he's racked up three Larry O'Brien Trophies during this prosperous stretch.

Heading into Thursday's game, James was averaging an eye-popping 32.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists in the playoffs while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three.

If he can maintain those numbers in the days and weeks ahead, a fourth ring may be in order for the King.