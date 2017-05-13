Bayern Munich Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Renato Sanches and Leon Goretzka

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United could target Renato Sanches of Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga champions prepare to welcome Leon Goretzka from Schalke to the club.

According to Sky Germany (h/t Metro), the midfielder will arrive in Bavaria in the summer, opening the door for Sanches' swift exit after just 12 months under manager Carlo Ancelotti. United confirmed they were interested in the Portugal international before he decided to move to the Bundesliga.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Goretzka has just a year left on his deal with the Gelsenkirchen team, making him a desirable target for Bayern.

Metro reported Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel recently admitted the club is not in talks with the player about extending his stay after interest in his signature from Arsenal.

"I think he's made his position relatively clear, but I still can't say more," said Heidel. "We've yet to hold intensive talks."

Here is Goretzka in action:

Sanches has struggled to win favour since his move to Bayern despite being rated as one of the best young players on the planet.

The 19-year-old prodigy has started just six games in the Bundesliga this season, according to WhoScored.com, rising an additional 11 times from the substitutes bench. The midfielder has failed to provide a goal or assist during this period as he adjusts to life at one of the world's greatest clubs.

German magazine Kicker (h/t Chris Davie of Metro) reported that if Bayern receive an offer of £29.5 million for Sanches, "he would be able to leave." The price matches the sum that Ancelotti paid Benfica to capture the teenager.

Sanches has admitted he is dissatisfied with his first year in Germany but wishes to stay, per Davie:

"It was not very good, but the next season is sure to be better. I was expecting more, of course, but I'm confident that the future will be better. I had a few minutes this season and I have to play to be more and more prepared. I do not want to talk about that [what has gone wrong], I feel good at Bayern. The goal is to play more and be more influential in the team."

Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

Per Metro, United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted his desire to work with Sanches after taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

"I arrived late, I signed in May, we started talking a week before, but completely out of the process," said Mourinho. "If I had arrived earlier, I'd fight for him [Sanches]."

Sanches would be a huge success at United and could form one of the most dynamic midfield pairings with Paul Pogba.

However, it would be foolish for Bayern to move the player on at this junction, even if Goretzka is purchased from Schalke.

Sanches is destined to become a world-class player, and he will fulfill his talent whether he stays in Germany or moves to the Premier League to work with his countryman at the Theatre of Dreams.