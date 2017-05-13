Steve Kerr Attends 1st Warriors Practice Since Taking Leave with Back Injury

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr attended the team's home practice Saturday for the first time since taking a leave of absence to deal with pain related to back surgery three weeks ago.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, Warriors guard Stephen Curry was happy to see Kerr getting involved: "It's obviously great any time you get to hear his voice, see his face. He's obviously been doing his homework in between. His downtime is to help us get prepared for the series and you know he misses being around the day-to-day routine, the atmosphere, practice and locker rooms and games and all that. So, for him to even just have the energy and ability to be here means a lot. Hopefully, he's feeling better."

Per Anthony Slater of the Mercury News, Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently said there is no timetable for Kerr's return to the sidelines after the coach underwent a spinal leak procedure to alleviate pain.

Kerr last coached during Game 2 of Golden State's first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors haven't missed a beat without Kerr. They completed a sweep of Portland under Mike Brown and followed that up with a sweep of the Utah Jazz in the second round.

Kerr missed 43 games last season due to back issues, and the Warriors went 39-4 with current Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton leading the way.

All of those wins were credited to Kerr, who holds a regular-season record of 207-39 in three years with the Warriors, which is good for a winning percentage of .841.

Kerr has also taken the Warriors to two NBA Finals, winning a championship in 2015.

Golden State will begin its Western Conference Finals series against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, with Game 1 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.