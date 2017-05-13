Leonard Fournette Must Earn Jaguars' Starting RB Job, According to Doug Marrone

Elsa/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette may have been the fourth overall pick in last month's draft, but the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't going to hand him a starting gig on a silver platter because of that status.

Speaking to reporters Saturday at the team's rookie minicamp, head coach Doug Marrone said Fournette will have to earn the starting job as the offseason progresses.

"Obviously, when we made the pick, we were thinking about [how] he can be someone like that," Marrone said, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco. "Obviously he's shown that ability, but at the same sense, when you have the team, the one thing about a team is you have to earn that. So he's going to have to go and show that he has to do that."

Although Fournette seems like a shoo-in for the starting job sooner rather than later based on his tremendous collegiate production (4,356 yards from scrimmage, 41 total touchdowns), he'll have to fight for carries early in a crowded backfield that also includes T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory.

"I have to still learn from the vets," Fournette said, per DiRocco. "I know T.J., I know Chris. I've known them since I was in high school. Just go in there under those guys, learning from them as much as I can."

But if the Jaguars' 2016 rushing attack is any indication, Fournette may be thrown into the fire quickly.

With Yeldon and Ivory splitting carries a season ago, the Jaguars finished the year ranked 22nd in average rushing yards per game (101.9) and tied for 29th with eight touchdowns on the ground.

Fournette should help solve some of those woes, but he'll also need some help from an offensive line that has underwhelmed of late. According to Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson, the Jags front five was the league's 22nd-ranked unit last season.

But if that group can flash some steady progress in concert with Fournette's arrival, the Jaguars offense could experience something of a renaissance in 2017.