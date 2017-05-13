Tyronn Lue Says Cavaliers 'Anxious' to Play Amid Extended Playoff Layoff

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't hit the hardwood since they completed a second-round sweep of the Toronto Raptors on May 7.

As a result, the defending champions are getting a little antsy as they continue to wait to see whether they'll square off against the Washington Wizards or Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

"I know our team is anxious to play," Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue said. "[Kyle] Korver and LeBron, those guys are talking about it," he said, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "So our guys are just anxious to play and ready to go out there."

Lue also said the team has embraced different activities like yoga and competitive conditioning sessions as a way to keep the Cavaliers locked in during a layoff that will span a week-plus.

"You got to keep them engaged and, you know, show them new things," he said. "I've got to trick them at times, but they've been pretty locked in and we've just got to continue to do what we do. It is what it is, and we just got to continue to work on what we need to get better at and then whoever we play we just got to be ready."

If there's good news for the Wine and Gold, it's that they won't have to wait long to find out who their next opponent is.

Following John Wall's heroic display Friday night, the Wizards and Celtics will square off in a winner-take-all Game 7 Monday evening at TD Garden (8 p.m. ET, TNT).

During the regular season, the Cavaliers—who are 8-0 to this point in the postseason—went 3-1 against the Celtics and 2-1 against Wall's Wizards.