Derek Jeter Praises Aaron Judge to Jimmy Fallon During 'Tonight Show'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge has taken Major League Baseball by storm this season, and he received a strong endorsement from Yankees legend Derek Jeter on Friday.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, the former Yankees captain gave his thoughts on Judge:

Jeter was especially impressed with how the young slugger carries himself: "He's had a tremendous start to his career, but more importantly he handles himself well. He's a good person, he works hard, he has the right demeanor and attitude, and hopefully he has a long career."

Judge has been the subject of comparisons to Jeter, most notably from his manager, Joe Girardi.

Girardi both managed and played alongside Jeter, and he recently revealed that Judge's will to win is reminiscent of Jeter's, per Chris Iseman of USA Today: "He's a little bit like Derek, to me. He's got a smile all the time. He loves to play the game. You always think that he's going to do the right thing on the field and off the field. When you look at him, he's got a presence about him. He plays the game to win all the time, and that's the most important thing."

The spotlight in the Bronx is currently on Judge, as he is hitting .315 with 28 RBI and is tied for the MLB lead with 13 home runs so far this season.

Focus will shift a bit back toward Jeter on Sunday when the Yankees retire his iconic No. 2 jersey prior to the second game of a doubleheader against the Houston Astros.

Judge has a long way to go before reaching the heights Jeter achieved as a Yankee, but the future Hall of Famer sees something special in the 25-year-old.