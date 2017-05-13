Kevin White's Stolen Maserati Located by Police

Tom Lynn/Associated Press

A stolen Maserati belonging to Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White was located by police on Friday, according to ABC 7.

White's car was reportedly stolen Thursday when his girlfriend was the victim of a "bump-and-run" carjacking.

According to ABC 7's Jessica D'Onofrio, police said "the thieves nudged her bumper at a stop sign to get her to come out of the car to check out the damage. Then two people jumped into the Maserati and took off, leaving the woman stranded."

While the car was recovered, no one has been arrested or charged with a crime to this point.