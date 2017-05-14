Chelsea vs. Watford: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Chelsea will arrive at Stamford Bridge for their game against Watford on Monday as the newly crowned Premier League champions. The Blues wrapped up this season's title with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Friday.

Now Chelsea will aim to finish the season on 93 points, beginning by beating a Hornets side seemingly comfortably ensconced in mid-table security. Watford sit 15th having hit the magic 40-point mark that usually keeps a team free from the fear of relegation.

However, Hull City can still catch them if manager Walter Mazzarri's men fail to take a single point from their last two matches and the Tigers win both of their games.

Before a preview and a look at the team news, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Monday, May 15

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET.

TV Info: Sky Sports 1. NBCSN.

Live Stream: Sky Go. NBC Sports App.

Preview

Both teams were in action on Friday, with Watford slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Everton. Playing again so soon after is likely to force some rotation from both managers.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Yet it's Mazzarri who will have to get creative as he deals with a spate of injuries in defence, per Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard: "Watford are facing a defensive injury crisis after Christian Kabasele injured his hamstring in Friday's defeat at Everton. With Miguel Britos, Craig Cathcart and Younes Kaboul already out, the Hornets are down to the bare bones."

Missing so many key defenders against a fluid and ruthless Chelsea attack could be a recipe for disaster for Watford. However, Mazzarri's bigger problems are at the other end of the pitch.

The Italian has seen his side fail to score an away goal since January, per Sky Sports. Mazzarri needs more from his key attacking players, including AC Milan loanee M'Baye Niang and powerhouse centre-forward Troy Deeney.

Chelsea's main selection decision will concern PFA Player of the Year award winner N'Golo Kante. The energetic midfield talisman was only fit enough for the bench against the Baggies but will push for a return to the starting XI, per Doyle. Kante could slot in alongside holding player Nemanja Matic or intelligent schemer Cesc Fabregas.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The biggest factor for the Blues could be whether manager Antonio Conte opts to rest key stars ahead of the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday, May 27. Since Chelsea no longer have anything tangible to play for in the league, Conte may be wise to keep his marquee players fresh for Wembley.