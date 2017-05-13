Myles Garrett Says Bruce Smith Told Him He's Too Slow Off the Ball

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns No. 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett revealed Saturday that he received a critique from NFL all-time sack leader Bruce Smith.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Garrett said Smith informed him that he was too slow off the ball in college: "He said I was slow off the ball, but that is coming from the very best. He is just trying to teach me the tricks that I can get off the ball faster and do it even better. If I learn that and keep on practicing that, then I will perform at a high level."

Per Robert Klemko of The MMQB, the NFL Players Association sent Smith to visit Garrett at his home on draft night, as Garrett considers the Buffalo Bills legend and Hall of Famer to be one of his idols.

Garrett has been the subject of criticism from multiple former NFL defensive linemen in recent months.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp expressed his belief that Garrett didn't deserve to be the No. 1 overall pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter: "I see a lazy kid that makes four plays a game. This is the No. 1 guy? No, no, no. This ain't even close."

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Booger McFarland also had some negative things to say about Garrett, which resulted in Garrett turning down a radio interview with him.

On ESPN's Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Dave Holcomb of SECCountry.com), McFarland said Garrett "doesn't bring it all the time."

Garrett put up some impressive numbers at Texas A&M, registering 31 sacks and 47 tackles for loss in three seasons with the Aggies.

The Browns are banking on Garrett's collegiate production translating to the NFL, as they hope to improve a defense that ranked 30th in sacks, 30th in points allowed and 31st in yardage allowed last season.