Max Unger Expected to Be Ready for Preseason Week 3, Sean Payton Says

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said Saturday that the team's goal is for center Max Unger to return from injury during Week 3 of the preseason.

It was reported last week that Unger suffered a foot injury, and it was initially unclear if it would impact his availability for the start of the 2017 regular season, per ESPN.com's Mike Triplett.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later reported that Unger underwent surgery on his foot, which was expected to keep him out of action for five months and land him on the physically unable to perform list to start the season.

Unger dealt with a foot ailment late last season and missed one game because of it.

In two seasons with the Saints since getting traded from the Seattle Seahawks for tight end Jimmy Graham, Unger has started 31 of a possible 32 games.

Until Unger is able to return to action, 2016 undrafted free-agent signing Jack Allen is in line to receive starting reps.

Longtime New York Jets center Nick Mangold is available in free agency, but New Orleans may not need him if Unger is back during the preseason as planned.

The 31-year-old Unger is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL's top centers, and his presence will be key in 2017 as part of a Saints offense that may have more run focus after the signing of running back Adrian Peterson.