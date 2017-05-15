Preakness 2017 Post Time: Important Start-Time and Lineup Info

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The 142nd Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday, May 20, as Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming attempts to stay on track to achieve horse racing's holy grail—the Triple Crown.

Preakness represents the second leg of the fabled achievement before the Belmont Stakes take place in June.

The post time is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, with a strong field ready to challenge.

Here is the latest information on who will be at the starting gate, according to OddsShark.com:

2017 Preakness Stakes: Racing Lineup Horse Odds Always Dreaming 1-1 Irish War Cry 11-2 Classic Empire 13-2 Lookin at Lee 11-1 Battle of Midway 11-1 Cloud Computing 14-1 Conquest Mo Money 16-1 Gunnevera 16-1 Malagacy 16-1 Practical Joke 18-1 OddsShark.com

The horse with the white patch between its eyes has captured the imagination of horse racing fans, as Always Dreaming attempts to replicate its brilliant run at the Kentucky Derby.

In a gripping race, the American thoroughbred sprinted to victory as he obliterated the field of colts challenging his supremacy.

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Superstar jockey John Velazquez led the three-year-old to its Kentucky Derby success, and the horse's reputation has exploded in recent months.

According to David Ginsburg of ABC News, Always Dreaming has already taken up residence at Pimlico as his path to history and glory is prepared. The bay colt has appeared calm and collected and ready for the challenge of the 1 3/16-mile race.

Assistant trainer Ginny DePasquale commented on Always Dreaming's preparations, per Ginsburg.

"I just spoke to [trainer] Todd [Pletcher] and told him: 'The horse looks very bright-eyed. He looks very happy,'" DePasquale said. "It's pretty special to see him looking that well. I'm happy and I know Todd is. It's actually very exciting because we think he's a really, really special horse."

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Classic Empire was expected to run Always Dreaming close at the Kentucky Derby, and he will be fancied again ahead of the race in Baltimore, standing as third-favourite—according to Oddsshark.com.

With Always Dreaming at evens for the win, Irish War Cry has edged ahead of Classic Empire in the betting.

Sports fans and romantics will desire a great run from the favourite, setting up a rare chance at Triple Crown glory at the Belmont Stakes.

If the Kentucky Derby king runs to his best form at Pimlico, it is unlikely any horse will be at his side as he crosses the winning post.

Always Dreaming could become just the 13th winner of the U.S. Triple Crown if he completes his objectives in the forthcoming weeks.